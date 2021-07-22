Outstanding school lunch balances totaling nearly $7,500 have been paid off by a group of Raymond girls who raised money through bake sales and other means to help those in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic made fundraising a little tougher last year, but it didn’t stop the community-minded participants in the Miss Raymond Scholarship Program from doing their part to make a difference.
In the past, the program has given money to the local food pantry, but when executive director Christina Vogel learned from school officials that there was nearly $7,500 in unpaid lunches from prior years, she brought the idea to the girls.
“We decided to see if we could raise enough money to pay off everybody’s outstanding lunch balance to help everybody reset, and hopefully after everybody resets, maybe even the school board will take a look at what’s going on. Why do we have such a large debt? Is it really because there’s a need and families are in need? Is there something in the process by which parents are paying for the lunches? What’s going on? We say nobody should ever go hungry, let alone our own school children,” Vogel said.
Of the $7,500, $695 was due at the elementary school, $3,057 at the middle school, and $3,770 at the high school.
The Miss Raymond Scholarship Program teaches about grace, beauty, dignity, scholarship and service.
The program, which isn’t part of the Miss America or Miss USA pageants, raises money each year and donates half of what it makes.
According to Vogel, it costs about $4,000 to run the three pageant divisions — Little Miss Raymond, Junior Miss Raymond, and Miss Raymond — to fund the scholarships and cover the costs of sashes, crowns, trophies and flowers.
The girls usually hold bake sales, tea parties, teddy bear picnics, and make money during their pageants.
Vogel said the five bake sales held at Ben Franklin-Ace raised just over $5,000. Many gave generous donations and some even drove over to give money without taking any baked goods.
A booth was also held at this month’s town fair for the first time and raised just under $900.
Several sponsors also donated to the cause.
Reining Miss Raymond Paige Rivera, 17, helped with the fundraisers and contributed some of her own homemade cookies.
“They were pretty good cookies if I must say,” she said.
Rivera was shocked to learn that there were so many school lunch balances that hadn’t been paid.
“I knew people had outstanding balances, but I didn’t know that it was that many. As amazing as it is that we can donate to the soup kitchen, I think that the outstanding balances also need attention and I was really excited that we could take that on,” she said.
Junior Miss Raymond Makenna Brackett, 13, also helped raise the money and joined other girls to present the check to the school board Wednesday night.
“I was very surprised that our town was able to work together to raise that much money,” she said.
Little Miss Raymond Adelaide McArthur, 8, said she was happy to be able to help with the bake sales.
She’s also enjoyed being part of the program.
“It’s really fun to do,” she said.