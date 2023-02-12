Ready, set, plunge: $617K raised for Special Olympics New Hampshire during Penguin Plunge

HAMPTON BEACH — Ben Woodhouse didn’t hesitate to sign up to jump into the chilly Atlantic Ocean on Sunday as part of the Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach.
He did so with six other colleagues from financial service firm Edward Jones in Portsmouth and chose to wear teal swimming trunks with sharks on them, flip flops and donned a princess tiara with purple jewels as he waited in the lobby of Ashworth by the Sea hotel.
Woodhouse surfs in the winter with a full wetsuit, but said he was prepared for the dip he was about to take. His goal was to stay under for at least five seconds.
“It’s very cold,” he said after taking the plunge and wrapped in a towel smock. “I went out as far as I could and then I just fell back and slipped under the water and I got out as fast as I could. It was shockingly cold.”
In all, about 720 “plungers” raised about $617,034 during Sunday’s fundraising event for Special Olympics New Hampshire. It was the first in-person plunge in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is in its 24th year.
Hundreds lined the beach to watch their friends and loved ones suffer for a few moments.
The day before, 551 high school students also took the plunge raising more than $208,000, according to the website.
Event officials said the water was 41 degrees while the air temperature was about 43 degrees.
Amanda Collin watched as her 5-year-old daughter, Mila Demers, danced on stage as part of a costume parade about a half-hour before the plunge. Collin jumped into the ocean on behalf of Mila, who was born with a rare genetic duplication, and is part of the young athletes program in Manchester.
“It’s a miracle she is alive,” Collin said. “We almost lost her in 2019. If we weren’t down at Mass General in Boston we wouldn’t be here right now.”
Mila saw her mother at the start line and wanted to jump in the ocean as well, but she wasn’t allowed.
Wearing a Tom Brady Patriots jersey, Alison Marcotte of Londonderry participated for the first time. She took part with a team from Eversource.
“Your brain doesn’t think,” she said with a few chuckles. “It was colder than I thought it was going to be.”
Many gathered inside the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom for lunch afterward. The heat seemed to be set higher than normal for those who were cold to warm up.
As a Special Olympics participant, Ellie Havrda, 19, a senior at Hanover High School, spoke of being involved in skiing, swimming, unified sports, track, soccer and basketball. In June, she went to the USA Games for track and field winning bronze, silver and gold medals.
“Special Olympics has taught me how to work hard for what I want, and that I get strong from my hard work,” she said in front of the room of hundreds.
Pat Stevens of Rochester, who has taken the plunge for 20 years, said the weather was nicer than years in the past.
“I know one of the first five years I did it we made snow angels on the sand,” he said. “It snowed the night before.”
His group — the Shrink-E-Dinks — raised $4,132 for the organization.
His son, Connor, 22, said he jumped, then turned around and went back in. It’s a tradition for many in the group.
“We probably could have done it a third time because we missed the last two years,” Connor Stevens said.
Julia Fletcher of Manchester took part for the first time with colleagues from Associated Grocers and called the experience “incredible” immediately after getting out of the water.
“I love doing things for other people,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s fulfilling. It’s for a really great cause. I think everyone deserves to have fun.”
Volunteer Scott McCullough of Nashua jumped in for 10 years in a row before retiring. As a Special Olympics athlete himself, he’s devoted to raising money for the organization.
“This is amazing,” he said of all the people willing to take the plunge to help raise money for the organization.
Woodhouse raised about $1,045.
“A huge part of this is that every dollar raised stays in New Hampshire and I think that is so important,” he said.