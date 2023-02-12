 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ready, set, plunge: $617K raised for Special Olympics New Hampshire during Penguin Plunge

Before the plunge
Buy Now

A group runs toward the water during the Penguin Plunge Sunday in Hampton.

HAMPTON BEACH — Ben Woodhouse didn’t hesitate to sign up to jump into the chilly Atlantic Ocean on Sunday as part of the Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach.

He did so with six other colleagues from financial service firm Edward Jones in Portsmouth and chose to wear teal swimming trunks with sharks on them, flip flops and donned a princess tiara with purple jewels as he waited in the lobby of Ashworth by the Sea hotel.

Dedication
Buy Now

Pat Stevens, right, of Rochester jumped into the Atlantic Ocean for the 20th year to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Tim Dutton of Merrimack
Buy Now

Tim Dutton of Merrimack emerges from the chilly Atlantic Ocean after this year’s Penguin Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics.
First time plunge
Buy Now

Alison Marcotte of Londonderry emerges from the water after the Penguin Plunge. She was joined by fellow colleagues at Eversource for this year's plunge. 
Costume parade before the dip
Buy Now

Vicky Detore of Hooksett, left, dances as part of the costume parade before taking the plunge. 

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred