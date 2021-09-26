Six-year-old Isaak Depelteau had no worries about racing against Paralympian runner Noelle Lambert during some drills Sunday morning at the Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Could the Concord first-grader possibly beat the athlete who set an American record in the 100 meters at the Paralympics in Tokyo? Isaak nodded his head. You bet.
Both were wearing a prosthetic running leg.
Lambert, who grew up in Londonderry and now lives in Manchester, offered encouragement to other youngsters who took part in the Össur and Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) Running & Mobility Clinic. Some have only had their prosthetics for several weeks.
The foundation hosted its first free clinic in New Hampshire for people of all ages and abilities with lower limb loss. Two of the nation’s leading gait specialists, Dr. Robert Gailey and Peter Harsch, led the clinic. The morning started with stretching, running drills and ended with an obstacle course of sorts.
The clinic drew 43 participants and nearly 30 volunteers.
Isaak, who is now playing soccer and other sports, had his leg amputated at the age of 2 after being born with a pseudarthrosis limb. He participated in gymnastics only seven weeks after the amputation.
“It is not often where you can bring all these people who have a connection through having a prosthetic of some sort,” said Isaak’s father, Derek Depelteau. “And the opportunity to be so close to people of inspiration.”
A special moment came when the foundation presented 3-year-old Nadia Kim of Haverhill, Mass. with an Össur Cheetah Jr. sports foot — also known as a running blade. The gift was presented by Femita Ayanbeku, a two-time track and field Paralympian, from Boston.
Ayanbeku said she lost her leg in a car accident when she was 11 and got her first running prosthetic at 23.
“She can live her life without limitations,” Ayanbeku said of Nadia.
Nadia, who was born with a congenital limb difference and underwent below-knee amputation in June 2018 at 8 months old, had been wanting a running blade since seeing one during an appointment at Next Step Bionics & Prosthetic Inc. in Newton, Mass. The company also operates a location in Manchester.
The running blade features Princess Elsa from “Frozen.” Nadia quickly took off into the outfield and didn’t seem to want to stop. She was joined by her two brothers, Darien, 7, and Noble, 5.
Her father, Charlie, said the regular prosthetic is a little clunky when running.
“It definitely opens up the amount of activity she is able to do,” he said. “Right now, she is limited to dance and ballet just because of the whole prosthetic, but now she will be able to play soccer and things like that. She will be able to move more freely and fluidly, which is nice.”
Arthur Graham, a prosthetist with Next Step, said seeing children being able to run with the prosthetic is a highlight of his work. He fitted Nadia.
“At that age, she just accepts everything that you tell her,” Graham said.
“It’s emotional,” he said. “You see her running and you think, ‘Wow where does this take her? Maybe Nadia does track in middle school or high school?”
Lambert had her left leg amputated above the knee after a moped accident on Martha’s Vineyard in 2016.
“At the time, I was a Division 1 lacrosse player,” said Lambert, who graduated from UMass Lowell. “Sports was my life.”
She said CAF donated her running leg, which allowed her to get back on the lacrosse field.
“She started sprinting like she’s had it on her whole life,” Lambert said of Nadia Kim.
“It took me two weeks to be able to run with a harness on a treadmill. Being able to see that, I am jealous, but it is also inspiring. It is motivating.”
Travis Ricks, director of programs for CAF, said the event offered an experience for people of all ages and abilities.
“They want to get physically active again and they are in a safe environment where we can teach them how to do that, whether it is just being able to get up to a gallop again or run an endurance run like a marathon,” he said.