With the world continuing to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, one band felt the best way they could adapt to their suddenly empty tour schedule was to bring a concert directly to various parts of Goffstown.
Recycled Percussion got their start in Goffstown 25 years ago, beginning a journey that has brought them national renown not just for their unique musical style that incorporates drumming through a wide array of objects but also a brand that is focused on positivity and kindness.
On Easter Sunday, the band returned home to provide a series of impromptu concerts from the back of their truck across Goffstown, stopping at locations throughout the town to perform and also give out toys to children along the way.
The band announced the event on Friday afternoon as an idea to give back to their hometown, break out of the disruption that is impacting them during the pandemic and keep to their brand of “Chaos and Kindness” through a fairly spontaneous roving event throughout their stomping grounds.
“Our bread and butter is performing for a living,” said Recycled Percussion member Ryan Vezina. “So, without the ability to do shows and everyone trapped in their homes we wanted to spread a little chaos and kindness and give folks some concerts on their lawns.”
The “tour” began on Second Avenue, where the band first practiced in the 1990s, with an approximately five- to 10-minute performance for the ‘Second Avenue Crew,’ a group of neighbors living in adjacent houses on the street.
The crowd there held approximately 20 people, technically violating Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. However, members of the group say they had been virtually living in each other’s homes since the beginning of the pandemic and tried to take safety precautions while also helping each maintain the overall mental health of the neighborhood.
Second Avenue resident Alyssa Denniston works as a nurse in Derry and was there to see the band perform. She says that everyone on the street has been following CDC guidelines and immediately gave her children a bath following the event out of an abundance of precaution. For Denniston, maintaining mental health is also an important task and Sunday’s mini-concert played a key role toward that goal.
“Positivity goes a long way, getting people outside goes a long way,” said Denniston. “Keeping your spirits up is just huge, having a mental break is really important.”
Representatives of the band said they were unaware of any stops on their spontaneous parade-like tour drawing more than 10 people, with the event being fairly spontaneous beyond coordination for an escort with the Goffstown Police Department.
The tour also made stops in Pinardville, where the Easter Bunny greeted the band on Mast Road.
For Amy Bedard of the Pinardville Athletic League, the tour provided an opportunity to make up for charity events normally held by the non-profit group, lifting up neighborhood morale.
“I thought the parade was amazing, it was great that they came around town,” said Bedard. “We normally do a lot of fundraisers for kids and they’ve all been cancelled, so I thought this was a great opportunity to cheer people up.”
Throughout town, people put up signs asking the band to stop by their neighborhood during their four hours roaming across Goffstown, with numerous requests also posted on the band’s social media pages.
One of those Goffstown residents asking the band to stop by was Shayna Cashin of Plummer Street, who put up a sign with her daughter Molly before the tour began.
Cashin said she saw them in person once when they based in the area, adding that her brother knew the band. Her hope was that a sign that included some nostalgia to the band’s early days in town would be enough to entice them toward her house.
“We love them, they’re doing so much good in the world,” said Cashin. “It was my daughter’s birthday this week and she really didn’t get to celebrate, and it’s Easter and it’s music. Who doesn’t love good music?”