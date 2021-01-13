Red Cross issues statement asking Seacoast residents to stop flying their flag

Red Cross flags are popping up on the Seacoast as a way to say thanks to frontline workers, but now the aid organization is asking that the efforts stop.
“The American Red Cross understands and appreciates the motivation of community members who recently began flying the Red Cross flag to express gratitude for brave health care professionals fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines,” a statement said Wednesday.
“However, out of respect for our global mission and the significance of the emblem, we are asking people to stop using Red Cross flags in this way.”
The statement said the international Red Cross emblem is one of the most recognized symbols in the world for an important reason. During armed conflict, it means “don’t shoot” and that the person, vehicle, building or equipment is providing impartial assistance.
The emblem provides protection for military medical units, transportation of the wounded and for the humanitarian aid the Red Cross provides, according to the statement.
“When the emblem is misused, it puts humanitarian workers and medical personnel at risk,” the statement said.
Mary Brant, communications manager for the American Red Cross of Northern New England in Concord, said Wednesday the organization would not do interviews on the topic and the statement was created in response to the efforts on the Seacoast.
Ted Jankowski, of Portsmouth, organized the efforts to fly the Red Cross flags to show support for frontline workers. He said there are already 230 flags in circulation, and he was planning to order more next week.
Jankowski was shocked to hear the position of the Red Cross. He said he had been in contact with leaders there at the beginning of the effort to distribute the flags to those who wanted to show their support for doctors, nurses and EMTs.
Jankowski started flying a flag at his house on Thanksgiving and says they are now at homes around Portsmouth, New Castle, Newmarket, Barrington and Exeter.
“People feel helpless. I’ve met so many people already that come by to pick up a flag who say they feel really helpless and say, ‘This is something I can do,’” Jankowski said.
Jankowski even formed a partnership with the libraries in Portsmouth and Exeter for distribution.
Jankowski, the deputy city manager in Portsmouth from 1992 to 2004, said he has not received any notice to stop from officials at the Red Cross.
Rita McPhee-Fusco, of New Castle, is flying the Red Cross flag at her home.
“I’m a retired nurse. I have empathy for the health care workers right now,” McPhee-Fusco said on Tuesday.
McPhee-Fusco said she wanted to put the flag up to remind people to have respect for their community, neighbors and health care workers.
Susan Manfull, of Portsmouth, said when she and her husband, William, learned about the efforts of Jankowski and 89-year-old Newmarket resident Bob Hassold, they welcomed the idea of hanging a flag on their home, which is on a visible corner in the city.
Manfull was working to help spread the word about the efforts and said she knows people who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus.
“I feel strongly that frontline workers in the medical field are putting themselves on the line for the benefit of the rest of us – and the cost to them is high,” Manfull said.
Manfull said those in the medical field are exposing themselves to COVID-19 and, in many cases, suffering psychological consequences such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.