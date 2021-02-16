Three siblings dedicated to providing food, warm clothing and toiletries to those in need are now serving free hot meals on the Seacoast from their new food truck.
Caitlin McGrath-Levesque, Meghan McGrath and Michael DuPont founded Red’s Good Vibes in March of 2020 when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea was inspired by memories of their late brother, Robert “Red” McGrath, who died unexpectedly in 2017.
McGrath-Levesque said her brother always wanted to have a food truck that could provide free take-out options for people who were struggling financially.
“For him, it was all about providing choice to people in need,” McGrath-Levesque said.
For almost a year, as a nonprofit organization with a warehouse in Greenland, Red’s Good Vibes has delivered groceries to between 80 and 100 households a week within 30 miles of Portsmouth. People call and tell them how many members are in the family, and there is no financial eligibility criteria.
“You don’t need to prove your poverty with us,” said McGrath-Levesque.
Sunday was the first day the siblings brought the new food truck out to serve the public. They parked in a lot on Ashworth Avenue in Hampton and volunteers spread the word about the free food.
Bedford residents Diana and Geoff Oslund tried the chili mac and cheese as well as the barbecue brisket sandwich. They came back to find out how they could make a donation.
“It’s such a lovely surprise because we were just walking on the beach and a couple of guys were saying ‘Free food this way,’” Diana Oslund said.
McGrath said they realize that during this time, sometimes people just need an emotional boost, and if they can provide that with some free macaroni and cheese on a cold day, they will.
“That is the message. That is the ‘vibe,’” McGrath said.
DuPont was one of the people recruiting pedestrians to visit the food truck.
“I am feeling really good,” DuPont said. “My sisters are the most supportive people I know.”
McGrath-Levesque said realizing Red’s dream would not be possible without the support of the Seacoast community.
“This is the community’s nonprofit. They’re supportive enough that we’re able to provide this,” McGrath-Levesque said.
McGrath-Levesque said they are working to set dates to bring the food truck to downtown Dover, the Strafford County Extreme Cold Weather Warming Center in Somersworth and Amazon Park in Rochester.
They would also like to expand into the Manchester area.
To have free groceries delivered, call 603-312-5045.
For more information, visit www.redsgoodvibes.com.