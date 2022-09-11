New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: Matt Cote
Manchester firefighter Matt Cote climbs the stairs during the New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday.

On Sunday, participants in the New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Delta Dental Stadium, paid tribute to the fallen FDNY firefighters by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The annual event benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.