EDITOR’S NOTE: In 2013, Union Leader reporter Paul Feely took part in an abbreviated version of the New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb — in a full set of firefighter turnout gear — to help promote the fundraiser.
His first-person account of that climb has been updated slightly and is republished here in advance of the 2021 stair climb, which takes place Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
The 20-story Brady Sullivan office tower has never struck this reporter as being very tall. That all changed one Sunday morning in 2013 on the building’s 10th-floor landing.
Nashua Fire Lt. Bill Campbell was the coordinator of the New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that year. He met me at the tower that Sunday morning for a practice run of 40 stories. Campbell provided a full set of firefighter turnout gear — boots, jacket, pants, helmet and tank apparatus, weighing approximately 60 pounds.
Campbell set the mood by describing the conditions firefighters faced on 9/11 at the World Trade Center.
“Many of them were carrying tools or hose, that adds to the weight,” Campbell said. “They were heading up stairwells, one after the other, while people were streaming past them in the other direction. There was heavy smoke, there was fire, but their adrenaline probably helped push them on.”
None of those conditions existed the Sunday we met, though it seemed the heat in the building had been turned up a few degrees. A quick sip of water, and we were off to the stairwell.
This was my first stair climb. The equipment gets very heavy, very fast. The sign on the door ahead let us know we’d reached level three. The socks inside the borrowed boots were already squishing from sweat.
Ten more steps. Campbell talked about his memories of the day of the attacks, what those New York firefighters may have been experiencing in the stairwells.
Another 10 steps. Are we really only at the 10th floor?
A short pause for breath. At 20 stories, I gasped for air and took in the view of the Millyard and the city beyond.
Then it was down the elevator to the basement, and up the stairs again. Felt like it took a lot longer to reach the fifth floor the second time around.
On to the 10th floor — 30 stories done. Another break to wheeze a while at 35 stories, before we hit the top again.
There were times along the way where quitting sounded good, as the pain in my knees and shortness of breath increased with each level of altitude. But honestly, looking at images showing the faces of some of those who lost their lives that day in New York, all that swirls through the mind is how can you NOT keep going.
There’s no fire here.
There’s no smoke.
There are no people running down frantically, brushing past you to reach safety outside the tower, while you continue to climb toward God-knows-what-awaits-you.
They climbed with tools. They climbed knowing that the cinder block stairwell they were in would likely become their coffin. Every step took them farther from one more birthday, wedding, anniversary, loved one they would never see again.
As we go forward and get further from that date, you meet a lot of people too young to remember — many who hadn’t even been born then, Campbell said. The number of people who talk about where they were the morning of 9/11 seems to get smaller each year.
That’s what the stair climb is all about — to never forget it, and to always remember.