Reptile lovers from all over New England head to the reptile expo THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Jan 9, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 5 Isaac Cabral, 9, of Woonsocket, R.I., holds a ball python, during the New England Reptile Expo on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Madi Bailey of Brunswick, Maine, holds a Dumeril's boa during the New England Reptile Expo held at DoubleTree Manchester Downtown on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Lucas Hill, 15, of Milford, poses with a Burmese python during the New England Reptile Expo held at Double Tree Manchester Downtown on Sunday.QUEEN CITY REPTILES Thomas Roy/Union Leader Kristy Vanderbeck, owner of Yankee Dragons in Princeton, Mass., with her Caiman lizard named Vermathor. Thomas Roy/Union Leader A veiled chameleon hangs out during the New England Reptile Expo held at Doubletree by Hilton in Manchester on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Reptile lovers from all over New England head to the reptile expo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Home where Harmony Montgomery was last seen searched for third time, as birth mom speaks out Dear Abby: Wedding invites sent only to family's female relatives Dear Abby: Parent's wonder if son's friendships may be more Dear Abby: Mixed signals abound after long separation Dear Abby: Mom remains chummy with son's ex Dear Abby: Politics strain friendships that's lasted for decades Dear Abby: Longtime friend brings others along on outings Dear Abby: Half-sister's appearance brings back bad memories DHHS says child who died of COVID-19 was Hillsborough County boy, age 9 or younger Sen. Hassan nominates NH students for U.S. Service Academies Request News Coverage