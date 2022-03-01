Community members gathered outside City Hall in downtown Manchester Tuesday evening to show support for Ukraine.
The demonstration comes as many across New Hampshire with connections to Ukraine await word from loved ones, and rally to raise awareness about the Russian invasion that started Feb. 24.
Michael Walsh, a graduate student at Dartmouth College with ancestral ties to what is now Russia and Ukraine, attended a rally Sunday outside the White House in Washington, D.C.
Walsh said when he was a child, he was taught “First They Came” by Martin Niemöller.
“You may remember how it starts,” said Walsh. “‘First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a socialist.’ If not, then you might recall how it ends, ‘Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.’
“A week ago, the Russians came for the Ukrainians. It is time to speak for them. Otherwise, history will repeat itself.”
‘I could never imagine’
Sebastian Sharonov, a Manchester alderman in Ward 6, grew up in Bila Tserkva, located roughly 50 miles south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. He graduated from high school in 2009, then completed three years of undergraduate studies at National Aviation University in Kyiv before emigrating in 2012, becoming a U.S. citizen in 2015.
His parents and brother still live in Bila Tserkva, and images of the Russian invasion stir strong emotions.
“Shock and disbelief,” said Sharonov. “When I lived in Kyiv, I was always amazed by how deep into the ground subway stations were built, some requiring multiple escalator rides lasting several minutes just to get down. Most stations had thick, metal doors that were designed to slide down from the ceiling in case of an airstrike or a nuclear attack serving as shelter for those who are able to get to the station — courtesy of the Soviet engineers. But I could never imagine that those underground stations would be used for that purpose in my lifetime.”
Sharonov said he communicates with his mother via phone every day to get updates. He said at this time his family is “fine” — at least as fine as anyone can be during wartime.
Where they live, some grocery stores are open until curfew kicks in at 5 p.m. lasting through 8 a.m. the following day. So far there are enough items on the shelves, but lines to the stores can get long.
“My mom reported twice in the past week that there was no regular gas available at gas stations, only diesel,” said Sharonov. “Thankfully, her car takes diesel. Classes are suspended in schools. After the first day of fighting, my teen brother’s high school announced a move to remote instruction, but that plan failed to even start with no further guidance provided by the school at all after that.”
Bila Tserkva hasn’t seen any fighting or airstrikes on civilian targets, Sharonov said, but a military geolocation tower was destroyed at an airfield just 2 to 3 miles west of the city on the first night of fighting.
Earlier this week, a military warehouse was targeted on the outskirts of the city. “The blast wave blew out all the windows at my mom’s work,” Sharonov said. “No one was injured because no one was there; my mom got this report by phone from the alarm company when security responded to the alarm.”
Most fighting around that part of the country is concentrated north and northeast of Kyiv, but Russian aircraft and helicopters fly over Bila Tserkva occasionally as they circle around Kyiv and to attack military targets, Sharonov said.
‘It breaks my heart’
Moe Egan Thomas of Manchester said she attended Tuesday’s vigil in Manchester because “it’s just amazing to think that for the first time we in the United States are able to see firsthand, live, a war unfolding, and it breaks my heart.”
“I pray every day for the people and when I saw that this was happening, with the technology, the way that it brings everyone together, I said, we’ve got to go, and (my husband said) of course we do,” said Thomas. “It’s just wonderful to be in our city, our home, and know they’re fighting for their home but I believe in the power of praying. I think that the sanctions are great; I also don’t want to see our boots on the ground.”
Walsh said prior to pursuing his graduate studies at Dartmouth he served as a subcommittee chair on the Biden Defense Working Group during the presidential campaign, and was a member of the Emerging Security Working Group at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, chaired by NATO.
Walsh, who attended a rally in support of Ukraine outside the White House on Sunday, said many of the participants were draped in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“It was a visually arresting scene,” said Walsh. “The crowd was very vocal. There were chants of ‘Stop the War’ and ‘Putin is a fascist.’ There were also chants about the need to protect the airspace over Ukraine.”
Walsh said he didn’t hear demonstrators expressing anger about the way that the U.S. government has responded to the invasion. “But there was a strong sense that the United States and European Union should do more to put an end to this war,” said Walsh.
“Personally, I am not in support of overt military action by the United States at this time, however financial sanctions are not a sufficiently proportionate response to war crimes on this scale. Our country has a moral imperative to do far more. So do the Europeans and Israelis.”
Walsh said he feels the U.S. and its allies should provide an advanced multi-tiered missile defense system to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to help erect a virtual “iron dome” in the sky over the country.
‘Cold War 2.0’
Sharonov said he’s not sure what is needed to bring about an end to the conflict, because he doesn’t fully understand why the invasion occurred in the first place.
“It seems like it doesn’t have a specific goal, usually military operations have a precise mission to accomplish,” said Sharonov. “I’m afraid we are past the point of no-return, even if heavy fighting ends, Cold War 2.0 is here because Russia will be internationally isolated for decades to come.”
A rally for peace in Ukraine is scheduled at the State House in Concord on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. The rally is expected to include remarks by church representative and rally organizer Christina Vogel.
Letters calling for peace from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Bishop Peter Libasci of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester are expected to be read aloud.