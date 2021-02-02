Rick Shaw, who with his twin brother performed for decades as the folk duo The Shaw Brothers, has died at the age of 79.
His twin, Ronald, died on Easter Sunday in 2018.
The brothers were born in West Stewartstown and grew up with an equal love for the outdoors and for music.
They began performing together as students at the University of New Hampshire, but left college to tour as the Windjammers, the Tradewinds, and The Brandywine Singers, appearing on the TV show “Hootenany.”
The two became The Shaw Brothers in 1968 after Rick Shaw returned from a tour in Vietnam. They toured extensively, and appeared on American Bandstand, The Tonight Show and ABC’s Wide World of Entertainment.
The Shaws were part of the Hillside Singers, a folk group assembled in 1971 to record the jingle “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” for a Coca-Cola commercial that had fans everywhere humming the catchy ditty. The group later rerecorded the song as a single.
However, here at home, the brothers were best known for the paean to their native land, “New Hampshire Naturally.”
The Legislature voted to adopt 'New Hampshire Naturally" as a state song in 1983. It's one of 10 songs designated as "state songs" in RSA 3:7.
The son begins:
There's a place I know
where the purple lilacs grow
and the sparkling rivers rush down to the sea;
where snow-capped mountains rise
high into the clear blue sky
and the seasons come and go so naturally.
Oh, New Hampshire.
New Hampshire is where I want to be.
Oh, New Hampshire.
I love New Hampshire naturally.