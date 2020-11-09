DANVILLE — Residents of a Danville mobile home park are expressing frustration over repeated rent increases that have left some struggling to pay their bills.
“They’ll keep raising rent. They don’t care. They’ve got families in this park that need help,” said Kane Herrmann, who has lived in the Cotton Farms manufactured home community for seven years.
Herrmann, 55, and several other residents recently met with state Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, and Eric Turer, a Democratic state representative candidate from Brentwood, to voice their concerns.
Residents in the park own their homes, but rent for their lots will increase from $610 to $630 a month in December.
A $25 discount is given if it’s paid on time with a zero balance, but a $40 fee is assessed for late payments.
Charles Lucas, the property and operations manager for park owner KDM Development Corp., acknowledged that rates have been rising.
“They’re upset about a rent increase that came out of corporate and I have nothing to do with it,” said Lucas, who lives at the park.
Lucas was peppered with questions when he stopped by after seeing the residents gathered in the park with Morgan and Turer — both of whom were defeated in the election on Nov. 3.
Residents said that while the latest rate increase may not seem significant, it’s been rising steadily over the years and it’s tough for those on fixed incomes.
“Right now with COVID a lot of people have been hurting,” Herrmann said.
Tammy Rockwood, 47, has lived in the park for 21 years.
“At one point they raised it $80 in one year and they didn’t show anything for raising it and then we saw another increase the next year for $25 and now it’s been like $10 to $20 continually,” she said, adding that she’s on a fixed income and that her husband is battling cancer and gravely ill.
“One year they didn’t do it, but the following year they went up 40 bucks,” said Mike Szpak, who has lived in the park since 1996.
George DaGraca, director of operations for KDM, defended the rent hike.
“I think that a 3% increase is justifiable. Our costs have gone dramatically up, so I don’t think it’s unreasonable,” he said in an interview Monday.
In addition to rent, some residents have also complained about maintenance issues, claiming there are problems with snow plowing, tree removal and other concerns.
Others said they feel they’ve been harassed.
“If you have any complaint they tell you that if you don’t like it then move,” said resident Sandy O’Brien, 66.
DaGraca denied residents have been harassed and insisted that maintenance issues are being addressed by Lucas when they come up.
“They probably don’t like some of his responses, but at least he’s honest about it and he lives there,” he said.
Lucas said that “every once in a while I’ll get a call about how they want the lot cleared of trees or whatever and it’s unrealistic. The trees have been here forever.”
Herrmann said he would like to see a nonprofit like ROC USA get involved to help Cotton Farms become a resident-owned community. ROC USA’s mission is to help make resident ownership viable and expand economic opportunities for homeowners.
Rockwood said she hopes that a “co-op comes over and takes it over and lowers the rent at least so it’s affordable for people.”
Herrmann claimed that he’s been told by three real estate companies that Cotton Farm is the most expensive mobile home park in the state.
“We’re $110 higher than any other trailer park. They still can’t tell us why the rent is the highest in the state,” he said.
DaGraca said he didn’t know if that was accurate.
Meanwhile, DaGraca said he understands the pandemic-related concerns and their impact on residents and that the park offers assistance with rent for those who need it.
“If people are laid off we will definitely work with people so that if they get behind in their rent we try to work with everybody. We don’t want anybody to lose their home,” he said.