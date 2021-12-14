Gas and groceries aren't the only things going up. Many New Hampshire homeowners are grousing about higher local tax bills as well.
Officials at the state Department of Revenue Administration -- responsible for setting city and town tax rates -- say property taxes are a hot topic this holiday season, after property reappraisals in many communities over the past few months.
In Manchester, angry property owners began calling the assessor's department and other city officials after revaluation notices were mailed out in September. Assessments on single-family houses went up an average 46%, with a median assessed value of $304,300. Commercial property rose 14%, and industrial sites went up 21%.
“We see a rise in taxpayer concerns over property taxes when the department releases municipal tax rates each year,” said Revenue Administration Commissioner Lindsey Stepp. “We recognize that taxes can be complex and confusing, so along with our objective to fairly administer and collect taxes, NHDRA is committed to educating the public about the taxes they pay.”
DRA sets tax rates for cities and towns in New Hampshire beginning in October of each year. This year, that process came on the heels of local property reassessments in many communities, which are required by law every five years. DRA oversees the assessment review process, but individual municipalities contract with assessors.
Real estate values in New Hampshire have been on the rise since 2012, with the most dramatic increase occurring in the past two years. As a result, many New Hampshire property owners are seeing dramatic increases in their assessed valuations.
James Gerry, Director of the Municipal and Property Division at DRA, said just because a homeowner's assessed value goes up doesn’t mean their tax bill will.
“Assessed value (AV) determines who will be paying the property taxes,” Gerry said. “While an individual’s AV is important, the driving force behind how much any property taxpayer will pay is the relationship between their AV and every other property owner’s AV in the city or town in which they reside.”
For example, Gerry said, if a property's assessed value increases by 10%, but the town’s overall AV increases by 15%, the property owner should see a decline in their property tax bill, given everything else is equal.
Calculations
Keene conducted its first property revaluation since 2016 this year, which showed the value of a single-family home had risen 25%.
Bedford is experiencing a 17% overall increase in value for all classes of property since the 2019 revaluation update. Additional analysis shows residential property increased 19% increase and commercial rose 9%. The largest jump in value was vacant land, at 30%, according to information on the town website.
Manchester’s tax rate for fiscal year 2022 has been set at $17.68 per $1,000, down $6.98 (or 28.30%) from the previous year’s $24.66 per $1,000, according to City Finance Director Sharon Wickens.
The city's 1.87% property tax cap would have produced a tax rate of $17.56 following this year’s revaluation, but the higher actual tax rate increases the percentage to 2.60%, Wickens said in an email, citing a larger than usual county tax bill.
According to DRA, assessed value is not the only factor influencing property taxes. One of the main drivers of property taxes is municipal spending.
Another factor is the amount of non-property tax revenue the municipality collects. Increases in non-property tax revenue, such as grants, fees, and other taxes, could help lower property taxes -- while a decrease in these same revenues could have the opposite effect.
In Manchester this year, revenue from vehicle registrations is expected to be down about $1 million because of supply-chain shortages in the new-car market.