David “River Dave” Lidstone is moving on from the Canterbury property where he lived for 27 years.
After being offered multiple new places to live, Lidstone, 81, agreed in a Wednesday court hearing to pick up any remaining belongings at his former homestead within 60 days.
“I have 10 or 12 different places I could stay permanently,” he said.
Lidstone, who has grown his own food and supported himself away from road access, appeared at Merrimack County Superior Court to settle a dispute with land owner Leonard Giles of Vermont that began in 2016.
A series of court rulings found that Lidstone does not own the land his cabin was on, that he has no right to be there, and that he must leave. Lidstone had said a prior owner in the family gave his word that he could live there for the rest of his life, but he had no written proof. He later disputed that he was on Giles’ property.
Lidstone was sentenced to 30 days in jail on July 15 for civil contempt and refusing to leave the land. On Aug. 4, his two-story cabin along the Merrimack River burned to the ground. The Canterbury Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
The next day, Lidstone was released from the Merrimack County jail in Boscawen by Judge Andrew Schulman. Since then, Lidstone has garnered support from locals, and GoFundMe pages have collected more than $28,000 from more than 650 donors.
In Wednesday’s hearing, Lisa Snow Wade, Giles’ Concord-based attorney, said Lidstone is allowed to retrieve the rest of his belongings and survey the property to confirm his homestead is a part of Giles’ land, as long as it takes place relatively soon.
“We just want a sense of when that would be,” Wade said.
Schulman ordered Lidstone to retrieve his items at his own expense within the next 60 days, or else his remaining belongings will be considered abandoned property.
The items include his cats and chickens, which Wade said were not seen during the last inspection of the property. Lidstone’s phone, wallet, gun, and ammunition, which were removed from the cabin before the fire, are available for him at the Canterbury Police Department.
If everything goes according to plan, there will be no reason for the court to be involved any further, Schulman said.
“The court won’t need to do anything else. We will consider it a closed case,” the judge said.
One item that Lidstone will not find at his former home is his all-terrain vehicle, which Wade said an unidentified man took on Aug. 7. Lidstone must deal with that issue through Canterbury police, she said.
Schulman decided that neither side would be required to pay damages to the other. Although Lidstone has lost many of his personal assets through the fire, the court recognized that Giles has also received damages in the continuation of the dispute.
“It has been costly for Mr. Giles through all of this,” Wade said. “It has been very tough for him.”
Lidstone agreed to the provisions and to abide by court rulings.
“If I am in the wrong, I am willing to leave everything — the cats, the chickens, everything,” he said.