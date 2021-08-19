Friends of “River Dave” Lidstone say he is “overwhelmed” by a $180,000 donation he received last week from the billionaire CEO of a software tech company.
Jodie Gedeon, a longtime friend and advocate of Lidstone, confirmed to the New Hampshire Union Leader that Alexander Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, gave the former hermit a personal check for $180,000 last week.
Lisa Gordon, a spokesperson for Palantir Technologies, confirmed the donation to a Union Leader reporter in an email.
“He (Dave) is overwhelmed by the generosity of this man,” Gedeon told the Union Leader. “This money, plus donations through GoFundMe, means Dave will have a place to live. I start to tear up just thinking about it.”
According to Gedeon, last Wednesday, Aug. 11, Steven Harris of McLane Middleton came to meet River Dave and delivered the donation on behalf of Karp.
“We talked for a bit and then Dave was presented with a check that will change his life,” said Gedeon.
CNBC reported earlier this year that Karp earned compensation worth about $1.1 billion in 2020, primarily through equity awards granted shortly before his software company went public.
Lidstone has received an outpouring of support since July 15, when a Merrimack County Superior Court Judge jailed Lidstone in the face of his repeated refusals to leave the cabin where he had lived for 27 years.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman released Lidstone about three weeks later, after his cabin burned to the ground in what officials say appears to be an accidental fire.
Lidstone’s story grabbed international attention. Nearly 7,200 have signed an online petition in support of Lidstone, and five separate efforts on GoFundMe to raise money for him have brought in about $39,000.
Lidstone has arranged a place to spend the winter, Gedeon said, but she would not disclose the location and asked people to respect his privacy. By the spring, plans should be set to build a cabin.
“We don’t want to try to start any construction until the spring,” said Gedeon. “Dave has temporary shelter for the winter, the plan is to wait and start building in the warmer weather.”
Lidstone maintains he has rights to his homestead — an oral promise made by a former owner to him — and that his homestead was not on the land owned by Vermont resident Leonard Giles. He plans to have the land surveyed, and if that process determines Giles does not own the land, Lidstone told the Union Leader he will sign over any rights to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, including the Muchyedo Banks Wildlife Management Area.
Supporters can meet Lidstone this Saturday at an event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Melvin Mill Road in Warner on land owned by Lidstone’s friend Tom Dunne, Gedeon said.
“We are so thankful for all the support he has received,” said Gedeon.