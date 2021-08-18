Friends of “River Dave” Lidstone have scheduled a meet-and-greet for their hermit-hero this Saturday, an event complete with complimentary flatbread pizza and live music.
The bash is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Melvin Mill Road in Warner on land owned by Lidstone’s friend Tom Dunne, said Jodie Gedeon, a longtime friend and advocate of Lidstone.
“We’ve had a lot of requests for people to actually meet Dave, and we want to say thank you to the community for their support,” Gedeon said. The event is free and open to the public. T-shirts and stickers may be available for purchase.
Lidstone, who is 81, told a reporter he doesn’t like the attention.
“I’d rather hide in the woods and drink beer,” he joked. But he said he owed the event to the good people of Canterbury, who he feels have been unfairly maligned by the actions of the town.
On July 15, a Merrimack County Superior Court Judge jailed Lidstone in the face of his repeated refusals to leave the cabin where he had lived for 27 years.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman released Lidstone about three weeks later, after his cabin burned to the ground in what appears to be an accidental fire.
Lidstone’s story grabbed international attention. Nearly 7,200 have signed an online petition in support of Lidstone, and a search Wednesday on GoFundMe found five separate efforts to raise money for Lidstone, one from a couple as far away as Nashville, Tenn.
The donations from the five sites total about $39,000.
Lidstone has arranged a place to spend the winter, Gedeon said, but she would not disclose the location and asked people to respect his privacy. By the spring, plans should be set to build a cabin.
Numerous people have made offers for land to host a Lidstone cabin. Lidstone said his main prospect is on land that belongs to Concord Friends Meeting. The Quaker congregation’s meeting house is in Canterbury on land beside Lidstone’s beloved Merrimack River.
The meeting’s co-clerk has said that the meeting feels warmly toward Lidstone, and a decision would be up to the congregation.
“They’re going to have to decide,” Lidstone said. He said he will await their decision.
“They’re going to have to go against the selectmen of the town of Canterbury, who considerably hate my guts,” Lidstone said. Canterbury has portrayed the Lidstone matter as one of enforcement of town regulations and proper taxation.
He said he realizes he likely won’t ever be alone again.
Speaking to the Union Leader by telephone, he said one rooster is in his possession and was resting on his lap. He has yet to corral his two feral cats. When he returns to his former homestead, the cats allow him to pet them, but he had nothing to bring them back in.
“I have to go alone. They’re quite wild as far as other people go,” he said.
Lidstone continues to maintain he has rights to his homestead — an oral promise made by a former owner to him — and that his homestead was not on the land owned by Vermont resident Leonard Giles.
Lidstone plans to have to the land surveyed, and will speak to a surveyor Friday. If a survey determines that Giles does not own the land, Lidstone said he will sign over any rights to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to include the Muchyedo Banks Wildlife Management Area.