Rick Allen, who has been drummer with the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame band Def Leppard since 1977, keeps the beat for his other band, Raven Drum, during a visit to the New Hampshire Veterans Home on Monday.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Lauren Monroe of the band Raven Drum belts out a song Monday at the New Hampshire Veterans Home while her husband, Rick Allen, plays a shaker. Allen, who has been the drummer for Def Leppard since 1977, and Monroe, his wife, formed the Raven Drum Foundation in 2001 to use music to assist persons, including veterans, who are going through crises.
TILTON — Already a special, cherished group, the residents of the New Hampshire Veterans Home went up a level of coolness Monday when they got a chance to play and schmooze with a real rock star: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen.
Def Leppard, whose beat Allen has kept since 1977, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 and did a world tour earlier this year and has one planned for 2023, too.
Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe, who co-founded Raven Drum Foundation in 2001, have worked to “serve, educate, and empower veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI, people in crisis, and other at-risk populations” through music.
The foundation, according to its website, “engages drumming as a tool for healing, allowing participants to use rhythm, mindfulness, and energy-medicine techniques as an avenue for connection and healing, and supports complementary and alternative-medicine programs for trauma recovery.”
On Monday, inside the Veterans Home’s Town Hall Auditorium, Monroe, Allen and the four other members of Raven Drum performed an hour’s worth of smart, tight, country-inspired, bluesy rock that had veterans clapping, stomping their feet and doing a lot of smiling.
“They were pretty good,” said Norman Sanborn, a Merchant Marine and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
A resident of the Veterans Home for three years, Sanborn said the facility gets many entertainers — “we have a lot of singles and pairs,” but with the exception of an all-ukulele band, nothing as musically complete and diverse as Raven Drum.
Heather Sparano, who is the volunteer program assistant at the Veterans Home, said Raven Drum — which prior to performing there, assembled and donated a variety of comfort-and-care items for the residents, including toiletries, undergarments and clothing — came to the Veterans Home because of a fortunate coincidence.
“One of my dear friends, Laurie Baker, works for the Raven Drum Foundation,” Sparano explained, and when Baker called recently and inquired whether the Veterans Home had the capacity to host Raven Drum, Sparano immediately confirmed it did.
Before Raven Drum’s first song, Monroe told the audience that music brings healing, while Allen, who lost his left arm in a 1984 car accident, said performing at the Veterans Home “is such an honor for us.”
“Anytime we’re in the area,” Allen promised, “We’ll come and visit.”
On Tuesday, Raven Drum is playing at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues club in Portsmouth.