Hilary McNamee
Rollerski racer Hilary McNamee, of South Strafford, Vermont, makes her way up the auto road at Rollins State Park on Sunday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

WARNER — An accomplished cross-country ski racer, Art Copoulos traveled from Anchorage, Alaska, to finish near the bottom of the field in Sunday’s third annual Rollins Roll rollerski race on Mt. Kearsarge.

And he loved it.