Manchester’s first Housing Commission is ready to get to work following a vote by aldermen this week approving the roster of founding members.
Back in August, aldermen approved the creation of a Housing Commission to help address the housing shortage in Manchester.
Members of the city’s Affordable Housing Taskforce recommended the creation of a commission to follow through on their list of recommendations to address the city’s housing needs.
The Affordable Housing Taskforce was made up of community stakeholders including private developers, finance authorities, nonprofit leaders and city staff. In the Taskforce’s final report, members recommended the creation of a Housing Commission through RSA 674:44-h in order to follow through on their recommendations and to continue to support the housing needs of Manchester residents.
The Housing Commission is expected to continue the work of the task force by “recognizing, promoting, enhancing, encouraging, and developing a balanced and diverse supply of housing to meet the economic, social, and physical needs of the city of Manchester and its residents.”
“We’ve already begun to make significant progress on the Affordable Housing Taskforce recommendations – moving forward with changes to zoning ordinances, developments on City-owned land, adding additional resources to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and more,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “The inaugural members of Manchester’s Housing Commission are uniquely qualified to continue this work. They bring a range of perspectives and backgrounds from housing advocacy, to development, to housing and homelessness service providers. I look forward to seeing all they accomplish.”
The founding members of the Manchester Housing Commission are as follows: Regular members Jean Noel Mugabo, Zachery Palmer, Peter Capano, Jessica Margeson, Chris Wellington, and alternate members Joseph Wichert and Kate Marquis.
Housing Commission members have the authority to:
• Conduct a housing needs assessment, which may be done in cooperation with the regional housing needs assessment compiled by the regional planning commission;
• Conduct activities to recognize, promote, enhance and encourage the development of housing, particularly affordable and workforce housing;
• Assist the planning board, as requested, in the development and review of those sections of the master plan that address housing, and those sections of the zoning ordinance, subdivision regulations and site plan regulations that address housing or otherwise have the potential to affect the cost or availability of housing.