Runners pay tribute to fallen officers in 16th annual Footrace for the Fallen

At this year’s 16th annual Footrace for the Fallen, 15-year-old Owen Chatterji wore bib No. 119 to honor the grandfather he never met.
Typically, the number is not issued because it is the badge number of Manchester Police Officer Ralph Miller, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 2, 1976. He was 25 and working his first year with the department.
The 5K race took place 46 years to the day of Miller’s “end of watch.” Runners made their way from the Manchester Police Station to Gill Stadium where the names of 50 officers and state police troopers killed in the line of duty were prominently displayed as runners approached the finish line.
Chatterji, 15, who lives in Andover, Mass., said his family has been involved in the race since the beginning.
“It is unfortunate that I never got to meet him,” he said. “But being able to do this is really awesome. Having a race dedicated to people like my grandfather who died in the line of duty is really special.”
He’s heard a lot about his mother’s father over the years.
“What they say the most is that he would have loved to have met me. They say we are actually pretty similar,” Chatterji said. “They’ve said he was a very caring person. A very strong person who worked really hard at his job in which he eventually died.”
In all, 427 runners and walkers participated in the race, according to Total Image Running.
The race benefits Manchester Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that provides free programs for kids 5-18, including boxing and cooking classes.
The race organizers also make an annual donation to the Hundred Club of New Hampshire, which provides financial assistance for the spouses and children of police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.
The total amount raised is still being tallied, according to officer Ryan Hardy, MPAL coordinator.
The race also commemorates four other Manchester officers who have died in the line of duty: officer Michael Briggs (2006), Inspector William Moher (1921), officer Frank Dustin (1918) and Sgt. Henry McAllister (1895).
Dustin will be added to the city, state and national memorials after the department recently discovered the officer’s death on May 20, 1918. He died while chasing after a man who was allegedly exposing himself in Stark Park in the city’s North End.
Manchester police discovered Dustin’s death after finding newspaper clippings detailing the incident while digging through a closet at police headquarters.
“We are not just honoring our own, we’re honoring every fallen officer not just in New Hampshire but the entire country,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
The race began in 2007, the year after officer Briggs was killed.
While the race honors the memory and sacrifice of fallen police officers, the tone of the event was spirited with runners warming up to the likes of “Moves like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and kids dancing and doing jumping jacks. Plenty of dogs participated, including two donning pink tutus.
Several ran while wearing police or military gear and carrying flags.
Scott Grandfield, 57, of Rehoboth, Mass., came in first for the men with the time of 17 minutes 39.4 seconds.
For the women, Kimberley Chula-Maguire, 47, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, came in first. She ran 19:20.4
Meghan Ahnen, 23, of Auburn, won the 20-29 women’s category. She ran alongside her husband, Matthew, who works for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. She ran 26:48.
“I just wanted to go out and run it. I coach middle school cross country so as I was running I was like, ‘All my kids would run faster than this so I need to keep going.’ I used that as my motivation to keep going,” she said.
She ran as part of a team with the sheriff’s office and to honor the fallen.
“They put their life on the line for other people,” Ahnen said. “I can’t imagine doing it myself.”
A team of about 30 ran from the Nashua Police Department wearing T-shirts with the words, “In valor there is hope.”
Kyle Ingersoll, 35, an officer in Nashua, looked determined to win as he maneuvered for a spot at the starting line. He came in third overall with a time of 17:58.3.
“I think we crushed our time from last year,” he told several members of the team after the race. He then stood and cheered as others from the team finished.
The brotherhood and unity is what keeps him coming back.
“I think it’s great. Everyone coming out here to do what they can to honor the fallen officers is absolutely amazing,” Ingersoll said. “It’s inspiring.”