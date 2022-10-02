 Skip to main content
Runners pay tribute to fallen officers in 16th annual Footrace for the Fallen

  • Updated

At this year’s 16th annual Footrace for the Fallen, 15-year-old Owen Chatterji wore bib No. 119 to honor the grandfather he never met.

Owen Chatterji, 15, of Andover, Mass., at left, ran with the number of the badge his grandfather Ralph Miller wore when he was killed in 1976 while on duty. Kimberley Chula-Maguire of Cumberland, Rhode Island, at right, was the women’s overall winner of the Footrace for the Fallen.

Typically, the number is not issued because it is the badge number of Manchester Police Officer Ralph Miller, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 2, 1976. He was 25 and working his first year with the department.

The annual Footrace for the Fallen race that starts behind the police station and ends at Gill Stadium benefits the Manchester Police Athletic League. In front, from left, Matt Serge and Melissa Kowalewski, both of Merrimack, were participating with hundreds of others.
Police officers Jennifer Frank, left, and Bryce Moody, from Windsor, Vermont, ran in full uniform during Footrace for the Fallen.
At a water stop on Lake Street next to SNHU Arena, brothers Logan Hardy, 10, and Liam Hardy, 8, both of Goffstown, whose father Ryan Hardy is the officer at MPAL, and friend Jahneil Campbell, 8 1/2 of Goffstown offered water to runners as they passed by, including Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at right.
Meghan Ahnen of Auburn won first place in her age group, 20-29.
Kyle Ingersoll of North Andover, Mass., second from right, really wanted to come in first place. Behind him from left are: Riley Dowd of Peabody, Mass., Corey Gobbi of Danville, and Theodore Steven of Manchester.
Dwayne and Lori Oothoudt of Tilton cross the finish line together at the Footrace for the Fallen on Sunday.

