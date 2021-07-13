When Milton police officer Ryan Clark gets home from his shift around 3 a.m., he works out while his wife and two young daughters are asleep.
The Barrington native tries to fit in every opportunity he can to train for his upcoming professional boxing debut when he is not on duty or with his family.
Clark, 32, will face New York City resident and former U.S. Marine Robert Bricks in a four-round junior middleweight fight as part of Boston Boxing Promotions’ Great American Boxing Bash on July 30 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
“That’s the nature of my occupation (and with) having kids, if you’ve got a spare hour or half-hour, that’s when you fit your workout in, no matter what is going on,” said Clark.
The Dover High School, University of New Hampshire and Curry College graduate began boxing under the tutelage of Barrington resident and former pro Billy Rollins about 10 years ago.
Now that Clark and his wife, Stacie, have two daughters, Sawyer, 5, and Marley, 2, and are expecting their first son in September, he did not want to have any regrets before soon hanging up his gloves.
“I think it was the decision before the third kid comes to test the waters, get a few fights, just say I did it — go through the whole process from amateur all the way up to the pros,” Clark said. “It’s the stories and memories that you have that you can cherish for a while.”
Clark, who now lives in Berwick, Maine, and trains at Jass Boxing in town, is a former Central New England Golden Gloves finalist and had his last amateur fight about five years ago.
The only change Clark has made to his usual preparation for a fight is adding more cardio because pro fights are one three-minute round longer than open class amateur fights, he said.
“Other than that, I’ve been doing it for years,” said Clark, who has been with the Milton Police Department for nearly four years. “I know how to prepare myself for it now and know what to expect.”
Clark, who played football at Dover High, said it can sometimes be difficult balancing boxing with his career and responsibilities at home but his family, friends and coworkers have always supported his passion.
When Clark told Stacie, who is a labor and delivery nurse, that he wanted to try pro boxing, he said she knew it was coming. Though his fellow officers joke with Clark like saying they are going to support Bricks at the fight, he said the department has always accommodated him.
With the event 16 days away, Clark said he is excited, hopes he and Brooks can put on a good show and thanked Boston Boxing Promotions president Peter Czymbor for scheduling the fight.
“I’m blessed (that) I’m able to do it. That’s the biggest thing,” Clark said. “It’s tough to juggle with the odd hours in law enforcement but I can make it work only because of the support behind me.”