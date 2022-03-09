Rye Beach woman is three-time 'Jeopardy!' winner Staff Report Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Maureen O’Neil Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save It's three in a row for Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Rye Beach.O'Neil beat a museum educator and an environmental advocate to win the game show "Jeopardy!" for a third time Wednesday night.O'Neil held a slight lead heading into Final Jeopardy! with $9,000. Shelley Vinyard of Washington D.C. was right behind her with $8,800. Sallie Bieterman of Seattle, Wash., trailed with $1,500.The Final Jeopardy! clue on Wednesday was: Her epitaph, from a 1925 poem by her, ends, “She knows that her dust is very pretty”; “dust” was in another she wrote for herselfThe correct response was, "Who is Dorothy Parker?"O'Neil was the only contestant to answer correctly. She wagered $9,000 to double her winnings to $18,000.O’Neil’s winnings through Wednesday night totaled $39,000. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY ‘The way we used to be’: Journey rocks SNHU Arena +4 Why our hearts are with Ukraine +5 Hints from Heloise: Passwords Dear Abby: Marriage reeling after family's horrific loss Sununu suggests suspending meals and rooms tax to offset inflation, gas prices this summer 'Armed and Ready': Film about early 1900s' law woman and activist Jennie B. Powers premieres in Keene +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH man among two killed in fiery head-on crash in Maine Rye Beach woman wins again on 'Jeopardy!' Manchester man charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at cars on West Side Manchester aldermen say city's response to towing concerns better but 'we have work to do' Electric bike rider seriously injured in Queen City crash Manchester supt. search committee meeting Monday to finalize job description NH House Democratic leader Renny Cushing takes medical leave Dear Abby: Dysfunctional relationships collide in workplace affair Mysteries at the beach: Jed Power fights debilitating stroke to keep crime fiction series coming ‘Nobody will forget’: NH residents with Ukrainian roots rally at State House Request News Coverage