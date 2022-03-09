It's three in a row for Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Rye Beach.

O'Neil beat a museum educator and an environmental advocate to win the game show "Jeopardy!" for a third time Wednesday night.

O'Neil held a slight lead heading into Final Jeopardy! with $9,000. Shelley Vinyard of Washington D.C. was right behind her with $8,800. Sallie Bieterman of Seattle, Wash., trailed with $1,500.

The Final Jeopardy! clue on Wednesday was: Her epitaph, from a 1925 poem by her, ends, “She knows that her dust is very pretty”; “dust” was in another she wrote for herself

The correct response was, "Who is Dorothy Parker?"

O'Neil was the only contestant to answer correctly. She wagered $9,000 to double her winnings to $18,000.

O’Neil’s winnings through Wednesday night totaled $39,000.