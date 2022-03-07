A woman from Rye Beach won “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, her second consecutive victory on the popular television game show.
Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Rye Beach, successfully defended her title Tuesday, taking on Miranda Wilson and Gundeep Singh in her first title defense.
O’Neil held a slight lead heading into the Final Jeopardy! round with $9,400. Gundeep had $8,600 and Miranda racked up $6,200.
The Final Jeopardy! clue on Tuesday was, “Characters Mark, Roger & Maureen in this musical were inspired by Marcello, Rodolfo & Musetta in another work.”
The correct response was, “What is Rent?”
Both O’Neil and Wilson got the correct response. O’Neil doubled up, winning $18,800 to become the show’s latest two-day champion.
O’Neil’s winnings through Tuesday night totaled $21,000.
O’Neil knocked off four-day champion Margaret Shelton on Monday night.
Shelton had racked up cash winnings totaling $79,700 heading into Monday’s episode, when she went up against Clay Cooper, an SAT and ACT tutor from Las Vegas, and O’Neil.
After Monday’s “Jeopardy!” round, Shelton was in second place with $3,200, behind O’Neil at $6,600, with Cooper in third with $2,600.
Shelton staged a comeback in the Double Jeopardy! round, up $12,300 to O’Neil’s $10,200 heading into the Final Jeopardy! round. Cooper didn’t qualify for the final round, finishing Double Jeopardy! at -$2,400.
Monday’s Final Jeopardy! stumped both players. The clue, in the category “Central America,” was: A small river connects these 2 lakes that combined form close to 10% of their country’s area.”
The correct answer was “What are Lake Nicaragua and Lake Managua?”
Shelton only wrote down “What are Nicaragua &,” while O’Neil answered with, “What are Guata + Mala?”
Shelton wagered everything and lost. O’Neil bet a portion of her total, and was crowned the “Jeopardy!” champion.