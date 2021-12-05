More than 40 people attended a neighborhood meeting last week at Hillside Middle School to discuss improvements they’d like to see in and around Derryfield Park.
The meeting, hosted by Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart and Ward 4 Alderman-elect Christine Fajardo, offered a chance for residents to toss around ideas on improving lighting, safety and traffic at the park. Staff from the city’s Parks & Recreation Division, Highway Division and the Manchester Police Department were also present.
Featuring a newer playground and outdoor fitness structure, trails, ball fields and ample space to relax and enjoy being outside, Derryfield Park is one of the city’s premier public destinations. But it also faces challenges, including increased homelessness issues, sidewalk and lighting concerns and the murder of a young man there last month.
Thamba Mbungu, a 2019 Central High School graduate who was captain of the soccer team and hoped to go pro, was found shot dead at the park. He was 20.
“Given the recent activity in the park and feedback I know I heard on the campaign trail, this topic is top of mind for people,” said Fajardo.
“Derryfield Park is a jewel here in the city,” said Stewart. “It’s one of the largest parks in the city, used by a multitude of people for a multitude of services. Both of us (he and Fajardo) have heard concerns, including the murder. It’s certainly not the focus of the meeting, but it was sort of an impetus for people getting a little extra concerned.”
Eastern Avenue resident Jeff Hansen suggested a gate be installed that could be locked at night to prevent vehicles from entering the area.
“The parking lot near the play structure, and the road leading down to it, at times over the years I’ll see cars sitting there late at night with the lights on and I’m pretty sure they’re up to no good over there,” said Hansen.
“Maybe swing a gate closed so no cars could go in there at night. I know it’s not going to stop every bad thing that’s going to happen there but maybe it’s something you could do to stop stuff going on in there.”
Wally Pineault suggested better lighting.
“It’s a main road, and the light is very bad all around the park,” said Pineault. “It’s dark in places at times.”
Pineault also suggested adding bathrooms. He said he hears from folks at Jerome’s Deli, who are inundated by people looking to use the restroom during events at Derryfield.
“I know the problem is having someone to take care of it,” said Pineault.
Brad Botto cited the lack of trash receptacles in the area.
“A lot of foot traffic in the afternoon comes from the school (Hillside) up the hill,” said Botto. “We see masks on the ground, a couple ‘box of joe’s’. A simple garbage can on the side of the hill could improve the park itself.”
Russell Pease said he would like to see “some sort of a walkway” through the area, maybe from the school up to the nearby roadway.
“Parking is horrendous on either side of the street,” said Pease. “Maybe extend the parking lot.”
Traffic and safety concerns were also aired at the meeting, with several residents saying they’ve witnessed drivers ignore stop signs and “blowing through” busy intersections with school children walking nearby.
City officials will take the suggestions under consideration as additional conversations on improving Derryfield Park are held moving forward.