With snow blowing on one side and guests at the Bretton Woods summit lodge cheering on the other, Matt DeFrancois went down on bended knee on the observation deck and asked Katie Ormond to marry him in a sweet private moment that has become a public inspiration.
Against a backdrop of whiteout conditions, they cried as guests inside banged on the windows.
That’s when radio host Jack Heath noticed what was happening.
“I had been skiing by myself and that storm had just started already so there were not a lot of people on the mountain,” Heath said.
It was sometime after 1 p.m. on Dec. 5, he recalled, and he was eating some soup in the lodge when he saw DeFrancois, 35, proposing to Ormond, 33, of Salem. Thinking fast, he grabbed his smartphone and took a few photos.
“I just thought ‘Wow, with all the stuff going on in the world with COVID … it was a little moment of hope and love,’ and that was it,” Heath said.
The moment seemed to be a metaphor, Heath thought.
“My feeling was you have two storms going on,” Heath said, referring to the snowstorm and the pandemic. “It was just innocent. … Their joy had nothing to do with kind of the downer of all the other stuff.”
As the host of his radio program, Good Morning New Hampshire, Heath shared the images on his Facebook page, and invited Dr. Bryan Hoertdoerfer, a Manchester dentist who knows the couple, to call into the show Monday and talk about the proposal.
“A lot of people, it made them feel good about something. They appreciated seeing that,” Heath said.
After the couple returned from the observation deck, Heath shared his photos with them and motioned to a waiter to get them some champagne, but he didn’t learn their names until later.
Ormond works as a physical therapist assistant in Lexington, Mass., and DeFrancois works for a Boston-based nonprofit that helps to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people back into society.
The couple started dating about six years ago when mutual friends introduced them. Unbeknownst to them, they had actually grown up down the street from one another.
They both said they were very grateful to Heath for taking the photos and sharing them.
“It just brings us so much joy, and so many people so much joy,” Ormond said.
That Saturday, DeFrancois was a man determined to propose, skiing all day with a ring in his pocket. Twice before, he attempted to orchestrate a surprise proposal, but was thwarted each time by changes in plans.
“He wanted me to be so surprised, so if he had pushed, I would have been like, ‘What’s going on?’” Ormond said.
One of those times, he even booked a limousine at the beach. When they didn’t go, his friend got a free limo ride instead.
“No matter what, it was happening that weekend,” DeFrancois said. “If it didn’t happen on the mountain, it was happening somewhere else for sure.”
The weather was clear the whole time they were skiing. Ormond said she was not interested in going up the mountain one last time, but DeFrancois insisted.
Now, the lodge holds such a special place in their hearts that they are planning to have their wedding ceremony there sometime next fall.