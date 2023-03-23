SALEM -- A life-altering spinal cord injury Brent Whittaker suffered after high school didn't stop him from pursuing a career as a teacher, coach and youth leader.
The principal of North Salem Elementary School has been honored for his "triumph over tragedy" attitude with the Chief John P. Ganley Community Service Award.
Whittaker was recognized Friday at the 33rd Annual John P. Ganley Saint Patrick’s Day Memorial Award Luncheon at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, where Whittaker previously served as recreation director and program director.
The award is named after John P. Ganley, the late police chief and town manager who died in 1989. His four adult children choose the recipient.
Whittaker was nominated by teacher Amy Favreau for inspiring people through his hard work, perseverance, determination and steadfastness. Ganley has touched the lives of many people while serving at the club, as a teacher and school administrator in Salem, as a youth wrestling coach, and while coaching his children’s sports teams.
Whittaker, who underwent rehabilitation and endured other obstacles, was a role model as he returned to the club to coach wrestling as a volunteer while completing his degree in elementary education. The club later named him Volunteer of the Year.
A state champion wrestler and baseball team captain in high school, Whittaker, later worked with others to help establish one of the largest and longest-lasting youth wrestling tournaments in New England. He has shared his message of hope and determination in speeches throughout the community.
Whittaker was greeted with a standing ovation after John Ganley Jr. introduced him. His wife, Amy, and their three children, Cole, Ella and Sawyer, were in the audience.
Whittaker thanked the Ganley family for being stewards of the community, called the club dear to his heart, and credited the Salem School District, which he called a first-class organization that cares about kids. He also thanked his family for their support.
“Without the individuals in this room supporting community service, opportunity for all, there is no award for someone like me,” Whittaker said.
In the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, the club was decorated with green balloons, shamrocks and flags of Ireland.
Irish songs were sung and there was a performance by the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums. Several photos of Chief Ganley were on the stage.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a former Salem student, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, also spoke at the event.
Shaheen praised Whittaker, who she noted had to endure the challenges, along with other educators, of working during the COVID pandemic, for “providing inspiration for not just the children who come into contact with you, but all the other teachers, people, parents, and staff you work with.”
“Thank you for your commitment to your school, your community, and to everyone for honoring public service again and the difference that people like Brent Whittaker make in the community and in the future," she said.