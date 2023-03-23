SALEM -- A life-altering spinal cord injury Brent Whittaker suffered after high school didn't stop him from pursuing a career as a teacher, coach and youth leader.

The principal of North Salem Elementary School has been honored for his "triumph over tragedy" attitude with the Chief John P. Ganley Community Service Award.

North Salem Elementary School principal Brent M. Whittaker

North Salem Elementary School principal Brent M. Whittaker spoke about his appreciation for the support others have shown him during his acceptance of this year's Ganley Award.
Ganley family

Members of the Ganley family, including John Ganley Jr., right, listen as award recipient Brent M. Whittaker, speaks to the audience Friday