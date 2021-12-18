Scott and Nora McNeil arrived in Manchester in August 2020, called to serve as the new commanding officers of the Salvation Army here in the midst of pandemic and economic uncertainty.
It wasn’t easy.
The couple, both captains in the Salvation Army, had to operate Kids Cafe, a program that provides meals and activities for youngsters, out of the side door of their facility.
“We would prepare the food downstairs, hand them Styrofoam clamshell containers and off they’d go,” Scott McNeil said.
They tried to stay in contact with the kids in the program, but it wasn’t the same. “They wanted to come in as badly as we wanted them to come in,” he said.
So when it came time for the annual Union Leader Santa Fund program, which provides toys and warm clothing for about 1,100 families in the greater Manchester area, the McNeils were determined to find a way to restore some form of normal.
They decided to hold the Santa Fund toy shop, which allows parents to shop for their children for toys donated by community groups and individuals, over two days instead of the usual one-day event.
“We ended up being the only Salvation Army facility that actually did a toy shop,” McNeil said. “The rest of them put them in bags or delivered them.”
Thanks to volunteers and local firefighters and police officers, it was a resounding success, McNeil said. “It ended up being a shining star in the turbulence of the pandemic,” he said.
It worked so well, in fact, that they’re holding a two-day Santa Fund toy shop this year as well, on Sunday and Monday.
“Even in difficulties, in the uncertainty of everything last Christmastime, it really turned out to be a huge blessing for us all,” he said.
Last summer, as the number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire dropped, the Salvation Army was able to reopen its building and restore programs, including a seven-week summer camp.
Now with another surge upon us, New Hampshire’s caseload is soaring and things are feeling precarious again. But McNeil said his program is ready to respond to the needs of the community.
“I think it’s something we’re all going to have to adjust a little bit to over the course of who knows how long,” he said. “Just try to make the best of it and keep everybody as safe as possible while doing it.”
The most difficult part of his ministry, McNeil said, is worrying that there won’t be enough resources to help everyone who comes through the door. This year, the red kettle program is not as robust as in past years, and the number of local volunteers has dropped.
“Volunteerism is so critical to the Army’s mission,” McNeil said. “Without volunteers, the Salvation Army would never be what it is today.”
The organization offers more than food, toys and other material assistance.
The most rewarding moments of the work he and his wife do, McNeil said, are the daily conversations they have with those who come seeking help. “They’re really down and out, they’ve maybe gone everywhere else for assistance. They come to us, and they’re broken and looking for some kind of help,” he said.
People sometimes apologize for taking up his time, he said. “They don’t understand the blessing that comes to me and my wife when we spend time talking about what we really love talking about, and that’s sharing the love of God,” he said.
“The hope for another day is sometimes life-changing for people,” he said. “The reward is to see the expression on their face when we ask them a simple question: ‘Do you know that Jesus loves you?’”
The response to that question is always emotional, he said. “It’s such a blessing. The people that come in really broken are the ones you really want to help build up,” he said.
The McNeils, who have been doing this ministry for 15 years, have learned that whenever there is a need, people will rise to help.
“If the ask goes out, the answer comes in an overabundant way,” he said.
“My wife and I have been very fortunate to realize God’s going to meet our every need. So when we ask the community to meet a need, we come expecting God’s going to find a way for that to take place.”
God has never disappointed him, he said.
“Never, and he never will,” he declared.
“That’s the peace that really comes with the ministry that we have. We know that God is never going to let us down.”
About the Santa Fund
Every year, the Union Leader raises money for the Salvation Army through the Santa Fund. Money raised pays for food, clothing and gifts during the holiday season so that financially stressed families can put their resources toward paying bills for basic needs.
Make your tax-deductible donation either online at www.unionleader.com/santafund or by check to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.