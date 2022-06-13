As one of the commanding officers at the Salvation Army in Manchester, Scott McNeil always wanted to meet the needs of others.
It didn’t matter if it involved having a long conversation with someone who needed to hear “Jesus loves you,” or grabbing his toolbox to help with a home repair at a moment’s notice. He lived out the Salvation Army’s mantra of “soup, soap and salvation.”
On June 9, McNeil died suddenly from a heart complication on the same day he was to be promoted from the rank of captain to major. During the weekly worship service at the Salvation Army on Sunday, screens featured a picture of McNeil with the words “Promoted to Glory” — the Salvation Army phrase for death. He was 63.
McNeil and his wife, Nora, were preparing for a new assignment in Oneonta, N.Y., after taking command of one of the city’s most enduring social service organizations in August 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty. Their last Sunday was scheduled to be June 26.
The two previously served as pastors and corps officers in Salem, Mass., and in Laconia.
Lt. Adrian Aponte called McNeil a leader, mentor, coach and “very fiery” man of God.
“We will see him again in glory,” he told the small group gathered for Sunday worship at the Salvation Army Worship Center on Cedar Street. The service started with five minutes of silence in remembrance of O’Neil.
“I remember the first Sunday he preached,” Aponte said. “Right away, I knew he was a man of conviction. When he spoke, it came from the heart.”
McNeil was a journeyman tradesman in electro-mechanical systems and ran the repair arm of a company that leased rock-crushing equipment before he entered the Salvation Army ministry. He grew up as a Salvation Army kid in Milford, Mass., but left as a teenager. He returned as a single dad in his 30s after his son, Scott, started asking questions about God.
He became a lay leader at his home corps and met Nora, who was also a single parent. The two married and entered training to become Salvation Army officers in 2005.
For the past two years, the McNeils oversaw the Christmastime toy shop, which provides toys for families who might go without during the holiday season. The event, which is supported by the New Hampshire Union Leader Santa Fund, has been adjusted to take place over two days because of the pandemic.
The organization also runs numerous other programs, such as kids cafe, joy of reading and summer camps.
During the service, Annie Jordan of Manchester told a story of McNeil jumping into action when she had a problem with a rusted bolt on her toilet seat, which was stuck.
“He just said, ‘I’ll do it,’ and went and got his tools. He didn’t have them here,” she said. “Different people tried and we put WD-40 on it and nothing worked.”
McNeil brought over an electric saw to get the job done.
“It wasn’t easy. He was sweating,” she said. “But he kept on trying. I said, ‘Let it go,’ and he said, ‘No, I am not leaving until it’s done.’”
His faith, however, stood out most.
“He was a real, loving man of God,” she said. “And it was very powerful. That is what drew me here. He showed the love of God and did the work of God in the community.”
Irene Beliveau of Manchester said McNeil always greeted her before the women’s group on Thursday nights.
“He was always greeting us with cheerfulness. In other words, he was radiating hope for us and our future in believing in Christ and trusting His words,” she said. “It was always very apparent that was what his life was all about: following Jesus.”
His legacy will be a “total heart surrendered to Jesus Christ as savior,” Beliveau said.
Randy Moisan of Goffstown, who serves as a soldier, has known the McNeils for 15 years. He was looking forward to getting lunch with McNeil after the Sunday service.
“I saw him less than 12 hours before he passed away, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait until Sunday, we’re going to have a great time,’” Moisan said.
“They’ve always been so generous and showing God’s love,” he said. “Both of them are that way.”
According to his obituary, McNeil was an avid Boston sports team fan. Every year, the couple always had a Christmas tree dedicated to the hometown teams. He enjoyed being outdoors and planned to hike sections of the Appalachian trail, including summiting Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Salvation Army soldier Mary Pizarro of Manchester said McNeil always had a smile on his face. Two weeks ago, he encouraged her to try to reach out and reconcile with her mother.
“He said, ‘You got to leave the burdens behind and break the ice,’” she said. “And that is what I did.”
She did so on Friday, the day he passed. She wishes she could have told him.
He helped teach her grandson, Javien Sanchez, 10, several life lessons.
“Patience, obedience and gratefulness,” the junior soldier recited.Services will take place Friday in Milford, Mass.