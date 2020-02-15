MANCHESTER — The Salvation Army is selling chocolate Easter bunnies for its “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” campaign.
All proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army Kids’ Cafe, which offers children and teens meals and recreational activities four evenings a week.
The cost is $8.50 for an 8-ounce solid milk, dark or white chocolate bunny, which are made by Granite State Candy Shoppe.
The deadline to buy a bunny is Monday, April 6. To place an order, call 490-4107.
For more information about Salvation Army programs in Manchester, go to nne.salvationarmy.org/manchester.