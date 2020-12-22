With Christmas rapidly approaching, leaders at the Salvation Army say they have raised a little over half their goal for the 2020 holiday season, while reminding all there’s still time to give.
The Salvation Army in Manchester has seen a 155% increase in requests for assistance this year, said Capt. Scott McNeil, commanding officer of Manchester’s Salvation Army.
According to McNeil, as of Tuesday his group had raised 52% — a little over $70,000 — of its $130,000 goal for 2020.
“We’ve seen a lot more first-timer applicants,” said McNeil. “We had about 100 more (applicants) than last year, I believe. I do think the pandemic has had an impact. I think loss of jobs, loss of income and the pandemic are really part of the formula behind the rise in applications.”
For 60 years, The Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays, as well as support for Kids’ Café, summer camps and other critical programs and community services.
A quick look at some of this year’s Santa Fund applications show many come from single parents impacted by COVID-19: a single mom of three, who lost her job as a waitress when the pandemic began; a cashier at a local pizza shop, unable to provide gifts for her four kids; a mother of three, with one child who has undergone dozens of medical procedures.
“We’re always happy to help single parents,” said McNeil. “Both my wife and I have been single parents earlier on in our lives, and we understand the value of helping someone who is a single parent and the added challenges they face. A single parent trying to raise a child by themselves, and being both the mom and the dad, or the dad and the mom. To hear them and their appreciation, and being able to assist them in their journey in life is always a welcoming, heartfelt experience for my wife and I.”
McNeil said he was very pleased with this year’s Salvation Army annual Toy Shop, which took place at the Expo Center at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester on Sunday and Monday. The event is supported by the New Hampshire Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
The pickup was spread over two days to allow for COVID-19 precautions as nearly 1,200 families claimed toys for kids.
“When we were doing the distribution (Monday) and the day before, I was very pleased that everyone was so grateful, thankful that we were actually offering the program to our community,” said McNeil. “The operation went very nicely at the center, we really practiced the COVID guidelines, and the shopping for the toys went nice and smooth. No complaints at all.”
McNeil said there’s still time to give this year. Salvation Army bell ringers will be stationed Wednesday and part of Thursday at the upper level Macy’s store in the Mall of New Hampshire, the Walmart on Gold Street, the Market Basket on Elm Street and the Market Basket in Bedford, and three state liquor stores in the greater Manchester area.
In its first year, the Santa Fund brought in $1,000 to support The Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts. Since then, nearly $7.9 million has been raised thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals.
Contribute to the Santa Fund at www.unionleader.com or mail a check to The Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03109.