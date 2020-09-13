While hundreds of motorcyclists couldn’t join together for the 38th annual Joanne Packard Memorial Toy Run Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic, that didn’t stop many from firing up their bikes to deliver toys for charity.
The annual event has become known as the unofficial launch of the New Hampshire Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
The New Hampshire Motorcyclists’ Rights Organization, which conducts the Toy Run, dubbed this year’s event as a “Toy Drop” where individuals and motorcycle clubs dropped off toys at HK Powersports in Hooksett.
“We had a very good turnout, the Salvation Army people were pleased,” said Traci Beaurivage, president of the organization. About half of the container was filled up with toys, while typically it would be full, she said.
“The Salvation Army said everything they’ve done this year has been different or not at all,” Beaurivage said. “I think it turned out better than what they hoped for.”
The donations included bicycles, toys and stuffed animals.
“We had a lot of people writing checks,” Beaurivage said. “We are going to present them with a check with everything at once.”
The Toy Run would not have been possible with more than 100 riders given COVID-19 restrictions.
“We wanted to go by what’s going on with the current situation and follow the guidelines, but we still wanted to hold something to gather toys for the kids,” Beaurivage said.
“Most of the bikers who came in today would do the run with us,” she said. Some toys were dropped off in cars or trucks.
The Toy Run always takes place on the second Sunday of September.
“Bikers tend to have big hearts and even if they had a bad year with COVID they scrounged to make sure there is a kid who has a toy,” Beaurivage said.