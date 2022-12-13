Family from Congo reaches out to Santa Fund Staff Report Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Four years ago, Peter came to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his wife and daughter.“It’s good for me,” said Peter, whose name has been changed in this article to protect his privacy. “I like it here. Freedom.”But though both Peter and his wife have jobs in New Hampshire, it’s been difficult for them to keep up with inflation with three kids, all 5 and younger.For now, the Manchester couple also is taking care of his wife’s three nieces and nephews — meaning the family has grown to eight people living together.Peter said his sister-in-law returned to Africa this month “to visit with her mom.”Without the Union Leader Santa Fund, Christmas would be a bleak prospect.Peter says his daughters, 5 and 9 months, like dolls and could use shoes and clothes.His son, age 3, would be excited with toy cars.His nieces and nephews would like toys or clothes.Peter’s 5-year-old nephew also would like a bicycle or a battery-powered police car he could drive.Higher costs for food and other essentials have made it difficult for the family to buy gifts for the children.That’s why his family has applied for the first time for help from the Union Leader Santa Fund.How to donate:• Santa Fund donations can be made online at unionleader.com/santafund.• Donations also may be made by check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.• Drop your donation in the Santa Fund box in the lobby of the newspaper at 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Dec. 26. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Family from Congo reaches out to Santa Fund {{title}} CLICK HERE TO GIVE Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFrustration over homelessness issue boils over in ManchesterMom sues DCYF over son's homicide in 2019Derry's Corey Mendonca is plugged in to ChristmasTeachers union head sues education commissioner over voucher program fundingHiker hears yell, turns to see husband fall to his death on Mt. WillardHiker who fell to his death identified as Randolph manCity Hall: A compliment tendered, a long shot blockedDemocrat, GOP leaders in NH House back weed legalizationPatrick Hynes: How serious are NH Dems about saving the primary?Merrimack resident accused of aiding Russian war machine Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsMerrimack Holiday ParadeNashua Holiday StrollManchester Holiday ParadeSanta ShuffleNashua Soup Kitchen turkey distribution