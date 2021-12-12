Ivelisse Santiago can’t forget the screams.
Her daughter, running into her room, yelling “Mom, fire, fire.” The smell of smoke.
Flames licking at the bedroom windows.
“I was scared, I was in shock,” said Santiago. “I started yelling, ‘get out, get out’ and running down the stairs, all of us on top of each other almost. All I could think about was getting my kids out.”
Santiago was in her second floor apartment at 10 Dutton St. on Nov. 6 when a fire broke out.
Santiago, her three children and her boyfriend survived, but her family “lost everything” in the three-alarm blaze.
She has applied to the Union Leader Santa Fund for financial assistance in the wake of the fire.
Santiago, who cleans for Marriott hotels part-time, says she was home the night of the fire, dozing after having worked that afternoon. Her three children — Ashley Rodriguez, 12, Jovanelis Cottu, 15, and Angel Naranjo, 18 — were with her, along with her boyfriend Luis when she awoke to screams.
“My 15-year-old ran into my room because she was playing on her PlayStation and noticed smoke coming inside her bedroom window,” said Santiago. “She came in screaming, and I didn’t know what she was talking about until I put my head out and saw the fire was next to my window and my daughter’s window.”
Santiago said she threw on a robe, started yelling for her kids, and they all ran outside.
“I didn’t notice anything but my kids, just making sure they were out,” said Santiago. “I didn’t grab anything. I had a robe on, my kids had no shoes on, I was just like, let’s get out now. Once we were out, within minutes the whole building was on fire.”
Santiago said neighbors and “people I didn’t know” brought her kids sweaters and socks to help keep them warm. Later that night she headed to Lawrence, Mass., with the kids to stay with her mom.
The next day she got some shoes, clothes from a cousin, and headed to work. Her employer told her she and the kids could stay at the TownPlace Suites on Huse Road.
She said rental assistance is helping her pay for the room for 90 days.
In the days since the fire, Santiago says she and her kids have tested positive for COVID-19. After spending Thanksgiving at the hotel, she is hoping the Santa Fund can help her give her family a “normal” Christmas.
“We celebrated my daughter’s 15th in October, and my other daughter’s birthday in November,” said Santiago.
“They basically lost everything we gave them for their birthdays,” said Santiago. “They’re really good kids. I would like to give them a good Christmas.”
A woman was killed in the fire, and a Manchester fire captain was hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns over 35-40% of his body.
The cause of the fire was accidental and likely electrical in nature, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Santiago said she never met Kathryn Conn, the 59-year-old woman who died in the fire. She also doesn’t know Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux, the Manchester firefighter injured in the blaze, but is glad to hear he is home recovering following multiple surgeries.
She’s happy to be alive, thankful for another Christmas with her family.
“It’s crazy, but I have a lot of faith,” said Santiago. “That’s what keeps me going.”
