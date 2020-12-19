“My family is my heart.”
That’s the way Anna explains how she and her husband of 32 years came to be raising four of their grandchildren, all under 10.
Six years ago, they took in their son’s two kids when he was going through a messy divorce.
“I got a phone call that said, ‘Can you meet me at the courthouse?” she recalled. “I left the courthouse with two children.”
The children have been with them ever since. They call Anna Mom.
More recently, her daughter was struggling with opioid addiction, so Anna took in her two children as well.
“Things were just going downhill,” she said. “I stepped in and did what I had to.”
For Anna’s family and hundreds of local families like them, the Salvation Army will supply the help they need to have a happy Christmas this year, thanks to the community’s generosity. (See the Santa Fund list of donors on Page D4.)
The Union Leader Santa Fund has provided comfort and joy for needy families in the Greater Manchester area for many years. This year, organizers say the economic distress wrought by the pandemic has made the community’s support more critical than ever.
“The seasonal heartache is compounded with COVID,” said Capt. Scott McNeil, of the Manchester Salvation Army.
Helping the helpers
Anna laughs at her busy household. “It’s a madhouse on any given day,” she said.
But she knows she did the right thing. “I couldn’t see them being put into a system knowing I could do something,” she said.
She knew about the Salvation Army through her beloved grandmother. “She was a bell ringer,” she said, choking up.
Her daughter has been sober for 18 months now and was trying to find housing when the pandemic hit, ”so the prospects they had for an apartment that would be large enough for all of them fell through,” she said.
So again this Christmas, Anna finds herself serving as both mother and teacher to the four children.
Still, she and her husband consider themselves lucky to have the little ones, and she’s grateful to the Salvation Army for the help she’ll get in providing them the Christmas that all children deserve.
“We’re going to do what we can do until they have what they need,” she said.
Need is greater
McNeil said the Salvation Army has seen an increase in the number of new applicants among the 1,100 families it will serve through the Santa Fund this year.
“A lot of it’s driven by the pandemic,” he said. “Some of them have lost their employment because of COVID.”
Parents also find themselves having to stay home to care for and teach young children, with so many schools moving to remote learning.
In other cases, he said, “We’ve had people who all of a sudden there was a medical emergency or a sudden unexpected expense, like a car that has broken down, and it took their allotment for Christmas gifts.”
The Santa Fund is not just about toys. A few weeks ago, about 300 children and their volunteer chaperones had the chance to pick out warm coats and boots purchased with donations by Santa Fund supporters.
McNeil said the parents don’t attend the shopping event. “I learned that a long time ago as a parent,” he said. “My son was 10 years old and I figured I’d buy some nice clothes for him for Christmas. And he barely wore any of them.”
“If they can select their own clothing … they wear it more freely instead of something my mother picked out for me,” McNeil said.
The donations that area residents make to the Santa Fund make an enormous difference, McNeil said.
“The difference between maybe a COVID Christmas, which is uncertain and unknown and empty, to a Christmas that really brings some semblance of normal to the holiday.”