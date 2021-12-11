Hooksett Santa legacy lives on

N o matter the season, Richard Marshall never minded when children glanced over at him at a restaurant with curiosity or ran up to him with an urgent question: “Are you Santa?”
When his white beard and hair weren’t evidence enough, he would hand them a handmade wooden toy, maybe a top or a doll.
The Hooksett man personified the jolly man in red professionally after he retired in 1999 as a civil engineer for the state of New Hampshire. His second career took on a life of its own and touched the lives of thousands of children in southern New Hampshire.
“It just seemed to suit him. He just loved it,” said Donna Marshall, his wife of 37 years. “He couldn’t wait for the season to start.”
Marshall died in July after a period of declining health. He was 81.
His legacy lives on through the Union Leader’s annual Santa Fund, which raises money for the Salvation Army. His family asked for donations to be made in his memory.
Last year, “Santa” Marshall greeted children at Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett under unusual circumstances — wearing a face shield while separated from children and families by a clear plastic wall.
He helped keep the Christmas spirit alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he missed the personal touch.
“The greatest thing is being able to hold a baby in your arms and get that first picture of Christmas with Santa,” Marshall said last year. “We’ve had babies in here that were two days old. They got out of the hospital and came right over here.”
Santa’s Workshop
For 15 years, Marshall hosted a Santa’s Workshop in Hooksett that drew as many as 2,400 visitors. It began as a free event for children around the neighborhood, with family and neighbors pitching in to make it happen.
It started in his garage with a Christmas tree, wood stove and work stations for elves before moving to Profile Self Storage on Londonderry Turnpike. He handed out free wooden toys, including helicopters, trucks and yo-yos.
Marshall would wear boots, jeans and a red-and-black-checked flannel shirt with red suspenders. Why not the suit?
“That’s for Christmas Eve. This is my workshop, and the kids expect me to be in working clothes,” Marshall told a reporter in 2014.
Outside the workshop, he would make about 40 appearances at corporate events, daycare centers and parades each year. He enjoyed working with those with special needs, including the Down Syndrome Association.
“He was a very listening kind of Santa,” Donna Marshall said. She joined him at many celebrations as Mrs. Claus.
Marshall knew he wanted to be Santa before his hair even turned white. Starting back in the 1970s, he donned a fake beard and wig. Everything changed when he retired in 1999.
“I could let my beard grow out and let my hair grow longer,” Marshall said last December. “Since I had five teenagers, my hair was turning white naturally.”
Normand Proulx, who lived next to Marshall, served as head elf at the workshop and considered Marshall a mentor. Proulx also portrays Santa.
“Dick had such a peaceful heart,” Proulx said. “He could talk softly to kids. He could get their attention, and I learned a lot of that from him.”
Marshall paid special attention to each child.
“There was no, ‘Look at the camera for a picture. OK, I’ll see you later.’ He gave them the time he wanted and they wanted and needed,” Proulx said. “It was no big deal. People would just sit there and wait because they knew it was a special moment. It wasn’t like seeing a Santa at the mall where it was a marketing thing.”
Proulx recently passed along one of Marshall’s dolls to an 8-year-old girl with a brain tumor. She takes it with her to appointments at Boston Children’s Hospital.
“His legacy in those dolls is going to keep going,” Proulx said. “That is what he taught me, to keep it going.”
Natural leader
Turns out Santa isn’t just good at managing his workshop and his elves. Marshall served as moderator of the Congregational Church of Hooksett and sat on the town’s planning board for 49 years.
He helped found the New England Santa Society and served as treasurer and secretary. He is now in the organization’s Hall of Fame.
Dan Greenleaf, a professional Santa from Manchester who helps book Santas for events, would have breakfast with Marshall and other Santas every Thursday.
“Dick had a hell of a sense of humor,” Greenleaf said. “But he was still fairly serious about life and had a serious approach to his Santa work in terms of taking it very seriously and knowing it was an important role he played.”
Marshall taught classes as the society’s “Santa Camp,” including the Comprehensive Santa course.
There is no handbook for being a Santa.
“He connects with the kids based on them. That is one of the skills he had, to observe the children and respond accordingly,” Greenleaf said. “He was so good at it.”
He always had the wooden toys with him. His hair and beard were permed twice a year. His car’s license plate was “S Claus.”
“He was Santa all year ’round,” Greenleaf said.
Outside of work, Marshall enjoyed woodworking. Besides the small toys, he made furniture for around the house, such as bookshelves and storage units. He sang in the church choir.
“Sometimes there were little kids in the congregation who would point their fingers at him and say, ‘Santa! I see him up there,’” Donna Marshall said.
Even his own grandchildren got caught up in the magic.
“They would sit on his lap and think that he was Santa and not realize he was Grandpa,” Donna Marshall said. “One of them said to me, ‘You know, that Santa sounds just like Grandpa.’”
Proulx said he had been ready to retire as Santa and even shaved off his beard.
“When the news hit me that Richard had died, I made the decision I’m going forward for him,” Proulx said. “I grew the beard back. I didn’t give it up.”
Several checks were sent directly to the Marshall household and passed along to the Santa Fund. One came in from their friends in Florida.
“On the memo line, it said, ‘From two old elves,’” Donna Marshall said.
Greenleaf isn’t surprised by the donations.
“He really was a true Santa at heart,” he said.
Donate to the Santa Fund
Every year, the Union Leader raises money for the Salvation Army through the Santa Fund. Money raised pays for food, clothing and gifts during the holiday season so that financially stressed families can put their resources toward paying bills for basic needs.
