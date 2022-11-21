The money raised by the Union Leader Santa Fund each year offers more than just holiday cheer to many families in need. It goes toward year-round Salvation Army programs — especially those geared toward children.
Jim Terrero, 32, who now works as a city firefighter, knows it.
On Monday afternoon at the fund’s kickoff luncheon and fundraiser, he spoke on the impact the Salvation Army had on his early years growing up in a single-parent home.
Terrero moved to Manchester at age 10 from the Dominican Republic and spoke no English. He became involved in teen nights at the Salvation Army.
“I would meet other kids who wanted to be there,” he said. “We played basketball more than we did soccer. There was a 5-on-5 every single night, and everybody there came in with good intentions … It was a great escape.”
He now volunteers.
“I try at least every summer to spend two or three days with the kids in the summer program,” Terrero said. “There were mentors there that have impacted my life to this day.”
The luncheon, which drew about 200 people at the DoubleTree Hotel, officially launched the 63rd year of the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army. The fund has raised more than $8 million.
The fund started after then-Union Leader editor Hugh O’Neill discovered the need when he ran into Salvation Army officials at the old Post Office Fruit, a luncheonette near the newspaper’s former building on Amherst Street, the day before Thanksgiving in 1960.
The fund helps pay for Christmas presents for kids, holiday meals, warm clothes, after-school programs and summer camp scholarships.
The Red Kettle Campaign also brings in a significant amount of money for the organization’s annual budget. Maj. Colin DeVault said the Manchester Corps hopes to raise $200,000 through the kettles.
He said the past two years have seen a decrease in donations. The organization is always recruiting volunteers to ring bells.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said the Santa Fund raised more than $150,000 and helped provide Christmas gifts for 2,300 children in the greater Manchester area last year.
“Because of your efforts this year, thousands of kids will wake up on Christmas morning excited to see presents under the Christmas trees,” she said. “It is wonderful to see our city come together to support families in need, especially around the holidays.”
For many, the luncheon has become the unofficial start to the holiday season. The tables featured colorful Christmas ornaments as centerpieces, poinsettias lined the stages and fake snow covered the top of the podium. Christmas trees with white lights were set up in the corner of the ballroom.
A brass quintet played Christmas favorites like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Somewhere in My Memory,” written by John Williams for “Home Alone,” the now-classic Christmas movie.
This was the first kick-off event since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Leader President and Publisher Brendan J. McQuaid said it was great to be back in person for the event.
The first year, the plan was just to inform Manchester residents that the Salvation Army needed help, he said.
“That was enough to get people to open up their wallets and their hearts to donate,” McQuaid said. “We’ve been doing it every year, and the outpouring of support that we get in the community is amazing. The help that we get from the community is amazing. I’m amazed every time I see the list run in the paper, and for so many people this is an annual tradition.”
The Salvation Army presented awards to the Rotary Club of Bedford, Merchants Automotive Group and the Union Leader.
How to donate
• Santa Fund donations can be made online at unionleader.com/santafund.
• Donations also may be made by check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
• Drop your donation in the Santa Fund box in the lobby of the newspaper at 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.