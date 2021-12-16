A mom of two doesn’t know when it will happen, but her husband’s degenerative neurological disease will eventually cost him his job.
He received the diagnosis seven years ago -- about the time the younger of their two children was born. Doctors predicted he would have five to 10 years before the disease progressed to the point that he couldn’t work.
Then what? “We’ll pray harder,” said the mom, who asked to be referred to as Lynn.
Lynn herself has spinal issues -- she had three operations this year -- and her two children have their own medical problems.
“We’re a medically needy family,” she said.
Lynn doesn’t work because of her spinal problems. Her husband, who works as a supervisor in the transportation industry, is the family's only breadwinner.
Bills soak up nearly all their income, so the family -- like hundreds in Manchester -- turns to the Salvation Army, which through the Union Leader Santa Fund is able to provide Christmas gifts for her children.
“Pretty much without it there wouldn’t be anything to give our kiddos,” Lynn said. “Our budget pays our bills, and that’s the end of it.”
Salvation Army Capt. Scott McNeil, who runs the Manchester Corps, said the organization sees a lot of families struggling because of medical problems. "Some families, they've gotten more than their fair share," he said.
But he said the community and government are addressing health problems more than they have in the past, helping reduce challenges for such families.
Lynn, 38, speaks with conviction and is quick to laugh, particularly when talking about her kids.
One is 11 and has some cognitive impairments. The other is 8.
“She chooses to believe (in Santa Claus), for the fun of it, for the season,” Lynn laughed. They know something is up when she brings home a trash bag from the Santa Fund Toy Shop. But the bag sits off in a corner, tied up and untouched.
“They just stare at it,” Lynn said. The Salvation Army also provides grocery gift cards, which help the family.
The gifts that she puts under the 4-foot family tree will say that they’re from the Santa Fund, and Lynn will have her children write thank-you notes to the Salvation Army.
They have done so for the past several years.
“We never found it necessary to be all about Santa,” Lynn said. “We don’t have a lot, and we want them to appreciate where it really comes from.”
McNeil said the Salvation Army does receive some thank-you notes, something he called a wonderful blessing.
"It doesn't take too many of them to make it all worthwhile," he said.
Lynn's 8-year-old is learning to sew and cook and wants gifts to reflect her new interest. She also wants chapter books. The older one prefers Hot Wheels, Matchbox cars and trains.
Because Christmas falls on a Saturday, Dad will be home all day on Christmas.
“We make it,” Lynn said, “by the grace of God.”