Salvation Army Kettle Campaign

Two holiday donation drives -- the ubiquitous Salvation Army red kettles and the Union Leader Santa Fund -- are in line to raise $250,000 in donations this year.

The estimates come as donations reach a critical point, the last week before Christmas.

Santa Fund Logo
Santa Claus rings a bell for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign at Hobby Lobby on South Willow Street in Manchester on Tuesday.
Mary Helen McGerath of Londonderry gives for Santa Claus, who was ringing a bell for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign at Hobby Lobby on South Willow Street in Manchester on Tuesday.