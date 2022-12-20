Two holiday donation drives -- the ubiquitous Salvation Army red kettles and the Union Leader Santa Fund -- are in line to raise $250,000 in donations this year.
The estimates come as donations reach a critical point, the last week before Christmas.
“People are being very generous,” said Maj. Colin D. DeVault, commander of the Salvation Army's Manchester Corps.
On Dec. 17 -- eight days before Christmas -- the Army had tallied $94,000 in donations from red kettles. The goal: $134,000.
Meanwhile, the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army logged $104,500 as of last week and is on its way to an estimated collection of $145,000 to $150,000, a company official said.
“Seems like the mood is very giving this year and people want to spread cheer,” said Billy Wilson, events and public relations manager for the New Hampshire Union Leader.
While the number of donations is about the same as 2021, the average donation is up, he said. Several donations hit the $10,000 mark.
The Salvation Army's Christmas-season collection helps fund programs year-round, such as a summer camp, after-school education programs and the popular Kids Cafe.
Its most public effort, however, is the Santa Fund. The highlight of that effort took place on Sunday and Monday, when the Salvation Army Toy Shop distributed toys to nearly 1,100 needy families.
“The whole process was very nice, clean and straightforward,” said G.V., a step-mom of two girls, ages 6 and 10.
This was the first time she has turned to the Salvation Army for help on Christmas. G.V. said she felt embarrassed, but the Salvation Army people were very welcoming.
“It was very emotional,” she said.
She picked up stuffed animals, books and board games for the girls.
“We’re going to do it all on Christmas Day,” she said.
DeVault said donations are stronger than at the same time last year, but he stressed that 2021 donations had fallen off.
“We ended up far below where we needed to be,” DeVault said. He started his position this past summer, so he said he’s not in a position to comment on last year’s shortfall.
The number of days is dwindling for red kettles. In most locations, Christmas Eve will be the last day, though teams will be out in front of New Hampshire liquor stores on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s going to be difficult to make (the $134,000 goal), but not impossible,” DeVault said.
The giving push comes as the strong economy makes workers hard to find. In fact, donations have been impacted by the challenge of finding volunteers and workers to man the kettles, DeVault said.
“When we’re out there, people will give,” he said.
The Santa Fund helps pay for Christmas presents for children, holiday meals, warm clothes, after-school programs and summer camp scholarships.
• Santa Fund donations can be made online at unionleader.com/santafund.
• Donations also may be made by check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
• Drop your donation in the Santa Fund box in the lobby of the newspaper at 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Dec. 26.