Salvation Army Toy Shop helps spread joy to more than 2,100 kids

Cynthia Bolumbu clutched a giant tan teddy bear as she shopped for gifts for her five children at the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop Sunday afternoon.
She also got a Kindle Fire tablet for her 7-year-old son and a Disney princess Moana styling doll for her 9-year-old daughter.
The gifts will be opened on Christmas morning, said the single mother, who works as a nursing assistant at an assisted living facility in Bedford. Her youngest is 11 months and her oldest 12 years old.
“It helps me a lot, especially now with everything being so expensive,” she said. The Salvation Army has helped bring joy to the family for the past three years, she said.
“I am thankful for everything,” she said.
Bolumbu, who is originally from the Congo and has lived in Manchester for seven years, was among hundreds who received toys for children 12 and younger on the first day of the Salvation Army’s annual Toy Shop, set up at the Expo Center at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester. The event is supported by the New Hampshire Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army, which is in its 63rd year.
In all, 1,091 families were expected to receive gifts for 2,137 children.
Salvation Army Maj. Colin DeVault is in his first year with the Manchester Corps.
“I have not seen anything quite this massive,” he said. “It is amazing. What is amazing to me is the number of volunteers who give their own time to walk through this with folks so no one comes in as a stranger and has to figure it out.”
There will always be a need during the holidays each year.
“Jesus said, ‘The poor you will always have with you.’ It is a natural part of life,” DeVault said. “It is not a nice part of life, but it is a natural part. I am just grateful that he raised up the Salvation Army and the many volunteers and people with caring hearts to give and make this possible.”
Parents received three gifts for each child, a stuffed animal for each child 7 or younger, a book, a board game and a Market Basket gift card with an amount determined by the size of the family.
Volunteer Marci Martel wore a Christmas-themed shirt that read, “Love is all around.” She used to work for the Salvation Army’s Kids Cafe and has volunteered at the Toy Shop since 1996.
“Christmas is not Christmas unless our family does this,” she said. “It has just become a part of our tradition. Christmas should be about giving, not getting.”
One special moment this year included a mother with a three- month-old boy looking for anything with Winnie the Pooh on it. It ended up being a memory keepsake box as a child grows.
“She was extremely grateful and had tears in her eyes,” Martel said.
Ryan Bartlett, a veteran from Manchester who is on disability, said the toys are for his 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Some of the gifts included LOL dolls and science/discovery toys.
He said it’s been a tough year with medical issues.
The family has a tradition to allow the kids to open the stocking first then eat breakfast before opening the big items under the tree.
“It helps out Christmas morning,” he said of the Toy Shop. “It works out great for the kids and they love it.”
Mary Blossom, who recently started working full time at Market Basket on Elm Street, has lived in Manchester her whole life. She shopped for her 9-year-old daughter, Mia.
She was able to get a Barbie with extra clothing and fashion accessories.
“I wouldn’t say it’s hard times because who isn’t having a hard time now,” she said. “It was nice to know you are able to have something under the tree and still keep your rent paid and not having to choose.”
She always runs into volunteers ringing bells at the Market Basket.
“When they are outside, I always try to put a few bucks in there because I know I am gaining from it, so I want to make sure to pay it forward as well,” Blossom said.
How to donate:
• Santa Fund donations can be made online at unionleader.com/santafund.
• Donations also may be made by check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
• Drop your donation in the Santa Fund box in the lobby of the newspaper at 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Dec. 26.