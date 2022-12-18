 Skip to main content
Salvation Army Toy Shop helps spread joy to more than 2,100 kids

Mary Blossom
Mary Blossom of Manchester looks for gifts for her children at the Santa Fund Toy Shop in Manchester on Sunday.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader
Looking for gifts
Cynthia Bolumbu, left, looks for gifts for her family at the Santa Fund Toy Shop with help from volunteer Chrissy Bone on Sunday in Manchester. (For more photos, see Page A3.)

Cynthia Bolumbu clutched a giant tan teddy bear as she shopped for gifts for her five children at the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop Sunday afternoon.

She also got a Kindle Fire tablet for her 7-year-old son and a Disney princess Moana styling doll for her 9-year-old daughter.

Lillian Hamilton
Lillian Hamilton, 7, is all smiles as she volunteers at the annual Salvation Army and Union Leader Toy Shop in Manchester on Sunday.
Getting gifts for her family
Mary Blossom searches for gifts for her family at the Santa Fund Toy Shop in Manchester on Sunday.
Pile of gifts
Volunteer Christine Telge looks for a gift for a client at the annual Santa Fund Toy Shop held on Sunday in Manchester.
Restocking the stuffed animals
Cari Lee, a volunteer at the Santa Fund Toy Shop restocks stuffed animals on Sunday at the annual Salvation Army and New Hampshire Union Leader event.

