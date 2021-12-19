KARRYANN LANGLOIS HELD up a giant white teddy bear with a pink bow on it Sunday afternoon — the perfect Christmas gift for her 6-year-old daughter, Sam.
“I know my daughter is going to see that Christmas morning and just be in awe and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at this giant bear,’” she said.
The Manchester mom was among hundreds who received toys for children 12 and younger on the first day of the Salvation Army’s annual Toy Shop, set up at the Expo Center at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester. The event is supported by the New Hampshire Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
Langlois has been able to get help from the Salvation Army since her daughter was born.
“This helps tremendously,” she said. “I am a single mom on disability, so we have a limited income. I am so grateful and thankful to all the people who volunteer and donate and give their time and extra money to help out for this great cause. This is amazing.”
Like last year due to COVID-19, the Toy Shop was a two-day event to spread out the more than 1,000 families.
Salvation Army Capt. Scott McNeil said the two-day Toy Shop last year proved to be a better way of distributing the toys and a way to build relationships between the volunteers and parents.
“We can spend more time with each person to go through the toys, ask questions and get to know each other,” he said.
In all, 1,067 families were expected to receive gifts for 2,342 children. An additional 47 families were “adopted” by local businesses or families who choose to shop specifically based on the needs of individual families.
Parents received four gifts for each child, a stuffed animal for each child 6 or younger, a book, a board game and a Market Basket gift card with an amount determined by the size of the family.
Volunteers like Dorothy Welsh of Manchester helped parents carry the gifts in oversized trash bags. She remembers her family receiving help from the Salvation Army on Christmas growing up in Bridgeport, Conn., as one of eight children.
“I really enjoy working with the people,” she said.
Candace Krauklin brought reusable bags to be filled with toys for her five children, ages 7 through 12. This is her third year coming to the Toy Shop.
She looked for more hands-on, project-based gifts, including puzzles and a classic spiral art kit.
“Anything that will keep their hands busy so they are not on a screen,” she said.
She first got help from the Salvation Army after being let go from her job of eight years.
“I had no idea how I was going to make Christmas happen,” Krauklin said.
She has just started a new job, but doesn’t have enough saved up to make Christmas happen on her own.
“There is stuff in here I am really excited about,” Krauklin said. “I can’t wait to see their reaction.”
Tears welled up in the eyes of Nancy Lual of Manchester as she left the Expo Center with gifts for her six children, 6 months through 12 years old.
She expressed gratitude for all the help the Salvation Army has provided her family over the years. She came to the United States 17 years ago as a refugee from Sudan.
“I am so happy when they open their gifts in the morning,” Lual said.
Santa Fund donations can be made several ways:
• Online at unionleader.com/santafund;
• By sending a check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108;
• Fill out the form from the newspaper and drop it and your donation in the Santa Fund box at the Union Leader, 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.