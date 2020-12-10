Thursday Dec. 10
Merry Christmas from Pauline Lampron $25.00
Anonymous $50.00
In loving memory of our parents Paul & Rita Beland and John & Katherine Lemieux from Elaine, Paul and family $200.00
Anonymous $100.00
Anonymous $100.00
In loving memory of Lucylle & Curt Schneider and Melissa Pearson from Butch and Lynda Pearson $50.00
In loving memory of Gumpa. We miss you! Brie, Ben, Maryann and Chris $750.00
In memory of Richard Beyer. Forever in our hearts, from his family $100.00
In memory of LB from D & J $200.00
May there be peace on Earth $50.00
Anonymous $25.00
From Thomas and Margaret Bowen $500.00
From David and Elaine Powell $25.00
Anonymous $200.00
In thanksgiving for our great gifts in life from Pauline and Roger Bird $50.00
Anonymous $50.00
In loving memory of Jerry and my family from Kip $200.00
In loving memory of the Cardoza and Dion Families form Ron and Donna Dion $100.00
In memory of Edward R Soucy, John Harrises and Charles Martel from Winnie and Family $100.00
In lieu of Christmas cards in loving memory of Norman Gregoire from Susan Gregoire $100.00
in loving memory of my husband Bill; my son Zachary and my grandson Samson $100.00
From Chestnut Family Dental $1,000.00
In honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci from John and Sharon Andrews $100.00
MTR — In loving memory of my husband and son $200.00
In loving memory of my husband Davide Gaudes, Sr from Martha $25.00
From Adrienne & Douglas Topliffe $50.00
Merry Christmas! May we always remember the reason for the season. From Kathy and Gordon Loveless $100.00
In memory of those who have gone before us, from Georgia Gancarz $50.00
Anonymous $25.00
Merry Christmas from Domino #6 $100.00
In memory of John & Madeline Evans from Jack and Dot Evans $25.00
In memory of Theresa, Michelle and Germaine from Your Sisters $25.00
Bob Freitas, cookie icer $100.00
For the love of all children. From Mary & Jack Dunigan $100.00
Merry Christmas to all! $100.00
In loving memory of George & Martha McNamara, Don, Joe & Loggy. From Nancy and Tami $100.00
Merry Christmas from Charles & Rachel Clement $100.00
In memory of the Fatone and Ruggieri Families $250.00
In loving memory of our family and friends. Love, Colleen & Ron $100.00
Peace on Earth $200.00
Anonymous $100.00
In memory of Tom & Jeannette, Daniel & Mary Fleming and Herb Salls. From Mike and Kathleen Dolphin $100.00
In memory of Chris and Dick Nelson from Mary Ellen $50.00
In loving memory of Keith Madden, from Peter and Camille Madden $100.00
Happy Holidays!! $200.00
Total to date: $97,707.65