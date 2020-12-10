santa fund chestnut

Today’s featured Santa Fund donor is Chestnut Family Dental. Above, Drs. Daphnie Mercado and James DeLeo present the donation to Stephanie Baxter of the Union Leader. How funds were raised: Annual volunteer project award Reason for giving: “Giving back to the community is our personal and professional priority at Chestnut Family Dental. We are blessed with a great team and great patients. We feel privileged to be able to contribute again to the Santa Fund and help those in need.”

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Thursday Dec. 10

Merry Christmas from Pauline Lampron $25.00

Anonymous $50.00

In loving memory of our parents Paul & Rita Beland and John & Katherine Lemieux from Elaine, Paul and family $200.00

Anonymous $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

In loving memory of Lucylle & Curt Schneider and Melissa Pearson from Butch and Lynda Pearson $50.00

In loving memory of Gumpa. We miss you! Brie, Ben, Maryann and Chris $750.00

In memory of Richard Beyer. Forever in our hearts, from his family $100.00

In memory of LB from D & J $200.00

May there be peace on Earth $50.00

Anonymous $25.00

From Thomas and Margaret Bowen $500.00

From David and Elaine Powell $25.00

Anonymous $200.00

In thanksgiving for our great gifts in life from Pauline and Roger Bird $50.00

Anonymous $50.00

In loving memory of Jerry and my family from Kip $200.00

In loving memory of the Cardoza and Dion Families form Ron and Donna Dion $100.00

In memory of Edward R Soucy, John Harrises and Charles Martel from Winnie and Family $100.00

In lieu of Christmas cards in loving memory of Norman Gregoire from Susan Gregoire $100.00

in loving memory of my husband Bill; my son Zachary and my grandson Samson $100.00

From Chestnut Family Dental $1,000.00

In honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci from John and Sharon Andrews $100.00

MTR — In loving memory of my husband and son $200.00

In loving memory of my husband Davide Gaudes, Sr from Martha $25.00

From Adrienne & Douglas Topliffe $50.00

Merry Christmas! May we always remember the reason for the season. From Kathy and Gordon Loveless $100.00

In memory of those who have gone before us, from Georgia Gancarz $50.00

Anonymous $25.00

Merry Christmas from Domino #6 $100.00

In memory of John & Madeline Evans from Jack and Dot Evans $25.00

In memory of Theresa, Michelle and Germaine from Your Sisters $25.00

Bob Freitas, cookie icer $100.00

For the love of all children. From Mary & Jack Dunigan $100.00

Merry Christmas to all! $100.00

In loving memory of George & Martha McNamara, Don, Joe & Loggy. From Nancy and Tami $100.00

Merry Christmas from Charles & Rachel Clement $100.00

In memory of the Fatone and Ruggieri Families $250.00

In loving memory of our family and friends. Love, Colleen & Ron $100.00

Peace on Earth $200.00

Anonymous $100.00

In memory of Tom & Jeannette, Daniel & Mary Fleming and Herb Salls. From Mike and Kathleen Dolphin $100.00

In memory of Chris and Dick Nelson from Mary Ellen $50.00

In loving memory of Keith Madden, from Peter and Camille Madden $100.00

Happy Holidays!! $200.00

Total to date: $97,707.65