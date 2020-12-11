201211-news-santalist-wicks

Today’s featured Santa Fund donor is the Wicks Insurance Group. With their donation are, from left Ann Vaillancourt, Jack VanDerHeyden, Debbie Towle, Susan D’Alessandro, Kurt Wicks, Catrina Greene, Margaret Fay, Lindsay Donacki, Pam Veilleux and Rebecca Waszczuk. How the Funds Were Raised: Corporate donation Reason for Giving: “We are deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work. The Santa Fund provides critical programs to those in need, and we are happy to help support their efforts each year.”

Friday, December 11

In loving memory of our parents Roland & Simone Turgeon. We miss you dearly. Claudette & Ruth $50.00

In loving memory of Richard J Vachon. Forever in our hearts. From Claudette, Kristen & Tom $50.00

To help Santa’s Elves! From Pat & Glenn Mathison $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

Daniel Pinard will be forever loved, missed and always in our hearts. From Stan, Sue, Nate Jaworski $25.00

From Susan and Joakim Mount $200.00

In memory of JoAnne Packard. From Xi Mu, Beta Sigma Phi $100.00

Keep the Faith. Things will get better! Merry Christmas $200.00

Merry Christmas! From Philoptochos Society Assumption Greek Orthodox Church $250.00

In loving memory of Greg from R&S Dinwoodie $25.00

In memory of departed members of the McLean, Sidell, Burns and Ferazzi families. $100.00

From George Sioras $100.00

In loving memory of our parents and grandparents. Loved and missed from Gary, Helen and Sam $50.00

In memory of Shirley and Renee Hemming from Walter Hemming $200.00

Merry Christmas sis and mom. I miss you every day. $75.00

In memory of Cheryl Oparowski Meils. Love, Dad $100.00

In memory of Howard & Geneieve Cunningham from the Collins Family $50.00

In the spirit of love and peace $250.00

From Ken Booth $100.00

In loving memory of my parents John and Lou Grady. Forever in my hear. Love, Colleen $100.00

From Ernie & Margie Henrichon $100.00

In memory of Mandy. Miss you every day $300.00

In loving memory of our parents from Cindy and Dan Schaefer $30.00

In honor of family. Merry Christmas from Norm & Gail $100.00

Anonymous $500.00

In loving memory of Mr & Mrs Adolf Szopa and Danny. We miss you & love you. Mary, Ricky, Dolly & Judy. Joshua, Sara, Teyton, Eryn, Brooke & Brody $20.00

In loving memory of our parents from Bob and Jane $150.00

Merry Christmas from Dr. Robert and Janet Lavery $200.00

In loving memory of departed members of Turcotte and Morganstern families. From Janet Turcotte $50.00

In celebration of our new grandbaby, Macie Stone – precious and beautiful! Love, Gran Dude and Gran Mum $100.00

In memory of our friends Bob McKinnon and Dick Wood, from Roger and Carol Thibaudeau $100.00

Merry Christmas Lennie & Willie, my parents. Love, Carol $100.00

In loving memory for Earl and Dorthy Hooper $100.00

In loving memory for Peter R Pollock $100.00

In memory of Jeanne and Charles Bienvenue. From your daughter Germaine $25.00

In memory of my friends Pat, Ginny, Rita and Doris G. From Germaine $50.00

In loving memory of my husband Fred (Bob) McKinney. From his wife $25.00

In loving memory of our sister, Jackie Locke. From Edie Meyer, Jeanne Doucet, and Denis Blais $250.00

Happy Holidays! The Hodgkins Family $100.00

In memory of Joseph “Poppy” Nelson who supported the Fund for many years in lieu of Christmas cards $25.00

In memory of Evelyn Leclerc $30.00

In memory of our parents, Bert Martin and Fred and Louise Kos from Mario and Kim Martin $150.00

In Loving memory of our Memere with Love Dana and Cory Laflamme $15.00

In honor of the Loomis and White families $50.00

In Loving and Lasting Memory of Henri C. Jodoin. You’re always in our thoughts, with fond memories of our being together. We

Miss you a Ton. His Family. $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

Merry Christmas from Walt & Nance $100.00

Thankful for the love and laughter Clara and Libby bring to our lives. $300.00

In honor of Ba & Mimi, Kam, Zeke, Hoke, & Ghost. Love always from Kathy, Mary, Amy, Tim, Matt, Peter, Chris, Chief, Hula, and Banzai $100.00

In memory of my wonderful husband Joe, from Sheila Smith $50.00

In loving memory of my father, James J Finnegan, and my brother James J Finnegan Jr. $100.00

Remembering Jake. He was loved by all and especially by us.....Bubba and Nana $50.00

Remembering with love and gratitude Mary Spain, Harry & Florence St.Onge and Harry St.Onge AKA “Little Harry”...Mike and Marie $50.00

Merry Christmas to the gang, Bubbs,Ruthie, Petey, Agnes, Scout, Oscar, Ruby,Kaya, Jole, and Sheba...Ho,Ho,Ho Finn $25.00

In loving memory of Millie Hogan from her daughters Colleen & Holly $250.00

In loving memory of departed family and friends. The Warrens $100.00

Merry Christmas, in loving memory of Bob and Helen Manseau, Arthur and Nellie Dunn and Harvey Delangie. Miss you all! $200.00

Total to date: $104,077.65