Sunday, December 12
Anonymous $1,000
Happy Holidays!! $50
In memory of Laura Jenness Hutchins and Jacqueline Hutchins from Gayle Tudisco $75
“Thank you Salvation Army for everything you do for God’s beautiful children! From Joni Spelas & Gary York” $100
In memory of Dad — Love you! $50
From Janet Turcotte $50
In loving memory of our parents and our dear daughter in law, Anne. From Tom & Barbara Manning $250
In memory of Thelma (Wood) Copadis, from her family $150
In memory of Leonidas Nacos, “Your memory will always be eternal” Dad/Papou/Bict Papou. Love, Ken, Debbie, Brian, Deanna, Kristin, Joseph, Katherine, Cameron & Kaylimae $100
In memory of Marion Nelson Waterhouse from her four boys $100
Merry Christmas to all $100
In loving memory of deceased family & Jerry from Margaret O’Connell $200
In honor of Daniel Pinard’s generous nature to assist others in the past. From Stan, Sue & Nate Jaworski $25
From TC Energy Foundation $500
For Don and Dorothy Durant, Love Gail and Paul $250
In memory of Dick & Jane Stanton, Conrad Lafond $250
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year to all! -Donald & Cynthia Bisson $100
In loving memory of Karen Ryan Jelley, from Bruce & family $100
In loving memory of Irene Tullgrew — so missed — Mary M $25
Peace, Joy & Love to all! $200
In loving memory of Julie Rothmund, from Dave Rothmund $50
Merry Christmas to all -James & Elise Hood $100
Wishing all a very Merry Christmas, from Louis P. Cote Inc. $1,000
Evelyn Smith, mother of eight - From one of the eight $25
In loving memory of my husband & son -MTR $150
In memory of Henry and Shawn Walder, donated by Wife and Mom $100
from Mary Jo Kremer $100
In memory of Paul MacDonald, from Charry $100
In loving memory of our grandson Christopher, from Grammy & Grampy $100
May we never forget the children in need at this most difficult time. From Ken & Joanne McHugh $1,000
In memory of loved ones, Merry Christmas! - Tom & Mary Boucher $1,000
In memory of departed members of the McLean, Sidell & Ferrazi families, from Judy $100
In memory of Mike Cooperider. Love, Nancy, Alyssa and Justin Cooperider $50
Merry Christmas — EVERYONE — Pauline & Roger Bird $50
Peace on Earth. -Elizabeth H. Gaston $50
In loving memory of Curtis. -Linda Boles $100
In memory of departed family and friends. -Frances Chandonnet $100
A blessed Christmas and Happy New Year to all in loving memory of Loyola Pepin and her daughter Elaine Cote. From, Dick & Janine $50
In memory of deceased members of Boucher, St. Pierre, and Devine families. From, Gloria St. Pierre $100
In loving memory of Robert L. Soucy. From, Arlene $50
In loving memory of Peter Favreau. From, Chrissy Comer $250
In loving memory of our parents Roland & Simone Turgeon. We miss you dearly. -Ruth & Claudette $50
In loving memory of Richard Vachon. Forever in our hearts. From Tom, Kristen & Claudette. $50
In memory of Joe Bruno, 5th Anniversary. From Nancy and Tami $50
Thankful for our 32 Blessings. From Carl & Marilyn $100
“In loving memory of our parents, Al & Fran Ullrich and Elsie and Frank Swierz Sr.
From Ginger & Frank Swierz $50
Anonymous $25
Merry Christmas! From, Michaela & Mark Olsen $100
In loving memory of the Lencki & Jameson family, especially Parker Pichette ;3 $100
In memory of Beef and Uncle David $250
From James Salsbury $250
In memory of Jean L. Clark. We miss your smile. We love you Meme from Hagar and the kids $100
In loving memory of Joseph & Veronica Stoklosa from Bob & Jane $100
In loving memory of my parents John and Mary Van Uden and husband Pete Tomaini from Nancy Van Uden $200
In memory of departed friends: Mr. Thomas J. Kendzulak Sr., Mr. & Mrs. Leon LeBlanc, Mr. George H. Pratt III, Mrs. Debra (Gagne) Watson, and my dog Coco – ABC $25
In memory of James W. Alley from Fisherman Al $5
Happy Holidays from Joe & Ann Nerden $50
Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas season from Dick and Marsha Rawlings $100
Anonymous $50
In memory of our loved ones from Bruno J. Charest and Betty Jenkins-Charest $100
In memory of the Connolly and Merrill families from Jim & Joan Connolly $100
From Richard & Janice Keene $100
Thankful for all the blessings we’ve received through our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merry Christmas to all! From Norm & Phyllis $100
In loving memory of Celeste Frisella from Thomas Woroniak $100
In honor of grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Grace, Thanos, Sotiri from Carolyn Lane $200
In memory of my husband Ralph Taylor from Karen Taylor $50
In memory of our parents: Joseph & Mary Wilusz, Emile & Aurore Brodeur & Uncle Paul (Red) Janosz from Paul & Shirley Brodeur $50
In loving memory of Joe & Anne Gladysz, Paul & Margaret Wilmot, Jean & Matt Ferrara from Rob and Cathi $100
In loving memory of our granddaughter, Madeleine from Dede and Nonni Roy $25
In loving memory of Henry and Peggy Roy, Mac and Anne Cavallon, Ellie Blue, Diane Witham and Kim Witham from John & Donna Roy $25
Wishing all a happy holiday season from Manchester High School West Class of 1959 $500
In memory of Art Soucy $50
We would like to honor our own 2 sons, 3 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. We are blessed. -Bruce & Donna Willey $50
From Charles Onoroski $25
In loving memory of my son Wayne Fette. Love you forever, Mom. From Emily Hayes $200
In loving memory of Mom & Dad, Madeline & Victor Kirmes from Carolyn Taylor. $100
For our mothers: Honorata J. Kowalewski and Mary Andrews Devore. From R & E DeVore $200
Total to date $59,258