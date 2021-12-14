Santa Fund -- Harvard Pilgrim Heath Care

Employees at Harvard Pilgrim Heath Care in Manchester gather for the company’s annual Union Leader Santa Fund donation.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Tuesday December 14

In memory of our parents: Al & Rolande Lachance, Ernest & Alan Dufour and departed siblings. From Don & Norma Lachance $100

For the children from Alice & Jerry $100

Merry Christmas from Doug & Adrienne Topliffe $50

Happy Holidays! $50

From Peter Cofran $100

Peace, Love, Joy. From Mary & Jack Dunigan $50

In memory of Dick Marshall from Robert & Deborah Lievens $250

From Walter W. Hemming $200

In memory of Maureen Welch from Peggy and Martina $25

Merry Christmas! from Jane & Brian McCoy $100

Merry Christmas from Hill & Carmody & Cullen families. $150

From Kyle Aspinwall $100

In loving memory of David Fredette. Merry Christmas to all, The Fredette family $25

Roll Tide! $100

Brent H. Baker, for a happier Christmas for more kids $400

In loving memory of our beloved beagle, Kramer. The Wroblewski Family. $100

In loving memory of our hero, 2nd Lt. John Thomas Wroblewski, USMC. The Wroblewski Family. $100

In memory of George and Mem. Merry Christmas, Jane $100

In loving memory of my brother, Robbie Mulroy — Wishing everyone peace and love this holiday season! From Lisa $50

In loving memory of my parents, Bill and Pat Olesen and my husband Reed Moser $100

“In loving memory of our parents Eugene and Annette Pouliot and Gerard and Violet Turcotte. From Phil and Jackie Pouliot” $100

Anonymous $50

In memory of Reginald and Mary Schow from Mason and Lorraine Schow. $150

In memory of Joe and Lise Pichette from Mason and Lorraine Schow. $150

In loving memory of Ernie and all the deceased members of the Gleason/Dubois families....Mary Gleason $100

In loving memory of Mom and Dad Weeks. Merry Christmas to all! Steve. $100

J. Brulotte $250

“In loving memory of our Dad, Robert L. Soucy and brother, Michael H. Stevens. Carol & Mark” $100

In loving memory of my departed son, Michael, and mother, Theresa. May they RIP. Ron & Cindy Kennedy & family. $100

From Sherri Cloutier $50

Merry Christmas from Bill, Brad & Gus! $100

In memory of Hazel and Ray Roberts and George and Patty Hamid $100

In loving memory of our dad, Dewey Oneil,and Uncle Tom from D.J & Renee, Erin & Greg, Michael & Kristin. $300

In memory of Kenney and O’Neil families $100

In loving memory of our daughter Tracy, deeply loved and forever missed. Frank & Nancy Pelczarski $100

In loving memory of Dorothy Cutler $25

For Big Chris and the TTN. We love you and miss you every day. Ian, Lyne, Olivia and Emma $500

Merry Christmas from Roxanne and Dave Billings $200

In memory of Mike Collins. Merry Christmas! From Mr. & Mrs. Thomas D. Collins $250

From Joe, Mary & Chris P. — to make Christmas joyous for others. From PGA $100

In loving memory of “LeeBaby” who loved the season’s warmth & meaning. From PGA $100

In loving memory of Matt S. — this star shone bright and went to heaven. From PGA $25

To celebrate John Kallander “Super Sub” & joyful work with children. From PGA $25

In memory of my sweet and witty husband, Arthur. From Judy Lange $100

From Bill & Pat Frangillo. $50

From Steve & Martie $25

In loving memory of my wonderful husband, Bill! Merry Christmas from June Pickens & Family $100

In loving memory of our Uncle, Joe Gallagher from the Loughlin Family $25

To the ones no longer with us $25

In memory of Jean B. Ritzenthaler, beloved mother/grandmother. Forever in our hearts. From John and Pat (Ritzenthaler) Cass and family $50

With thanks to the person(s) who returned a ladies pocketbook to CVS on Mammoth Rd. $25

In memory of loved ones from Michael & Diana Driscoll $50

In memory Les and Kevin $100

Happy and peaceful holidays and beyond. From Jim & Jane Toohey $750

Thanks for your help Al, much appreciated, Claire $100

“In memory of Louie and Sally Baroody. Al and Peg Kalinski” $100

Merry Christmas and a Blessed, Healthy New Year! From Philoptochos Assumption Church $500

In loving memory of family and friends no longer with us. Miss you. C Fish $100

Health and happiness to all! Doug & Marsha Glance $25

In loving memory of Peter R. Pollock $100

In loving memory of Earl & Dorothy Hooper $100

Merry Christmas — Bob & Catherine Leuchs $100

In loving memory of our parents- Bob and Charlotte Shea, Louis & Lillian Huard, we miss you. Donated by Don & Judy Huard $30

In memory of: Collette Poirier, Lynne Hartshorn, Louise & Tom Kolbe, and Ben Lynn. Donated by Alpha Preceptor Chapter/Beta Sigma Phi $400

Anonymous $250

For ‘Siggy’ from Charlie, Joey, Milo, and PopPop $1,200

From Chestnut Family Dental $1,000

Anonymous $7,500

In memory of Mike Ryan and Bill Conway $1,000

In loving memory of Kim. Merry Christmas! Donna & Andy Hartery $125

Total to date $78,563