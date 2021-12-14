Tuesday December 14
In memory of our parents: Al & Rolande Lachance, Ernest & Alan Dufour and departed siblings. From Don & Norma Lachance $100
For the children from Alice & Jerry $100
Merry Christmas from Doug & Adrienne Topliffe $50
Happy Holidays! $50
From Peter Cofran $100
Peace, Love, Joy. From Mary & Jack Dunigan $50
In memory of Dick Marshall from Robert & Deborah Lievens $250
From Walter W. Hemming $200
In memory of Maureen Welch from Peggy and Martina $25
Merry Christmas! from Jane & Brian McCoy $100
Merry Christmas from Hill & Carmody & Cullen families. $150
From Kyle Aspinwall $100
In loving memory of David Fredette. Merry Christmas to all, The Fredette family $25
Roll Tide! $100
Brent H. Baker, for a happier Christmas for more kids $400
In loving memory of our beloved beagle, Kramer. The Wroblewski Family. $100
In loving memory of our hero, 2nd Lt. John Thomas Wroblewski, USMC. The Wroblewski Family. $100
In memory of George and Mem. Merry Christmas, Jane $100
In loving memory of my brother, Robbie Mulroy — Wishing everyone peace and love this holiday season! From Lisa $50
In loving memory of my parents, Bill and Pat Olesen and my husband Reed Moser $100
“In loving memory of our parents Eugene and Annette Pouliot and Gerard and Violet Turcotte. From Phil and Jackie Pouliot” $100
Anonymous $50
In memory of Reginald and Mary Schow from Mason and Lorraine Schow. $150
In memory of Joe and Lise Pichette from Mason and Lorraine Schow. $150
In loving memory of Ernie and all the deceased members of the Gleason/Dubois families....Mary Gleason $100
In loving memory of Mom and Dad Weeks. Merry Christmas to all! Steve. $100
J. Brulotte $250
“In loving memory of our Dad, Robert L. Soucy and brother, Michael H. Stevens. Carol & Mark” $100
In loving memory of my departed son, Michael, and mother, Theresa. May they RIP. Ron & Cindy Kennedy & family. $100
From Sherri Cloutier $50
Merry Christmas from Bill, Brad & Gus! $100
In memory of Hazel and Ray Roberts and George and Patty Hamid $100
In loving memory of our dad, Dewey Oneil,and Uncle Tom from D.J & Renee, Erin & Greg, Michael & Kristin. $300
In memory of Kenney and O’Neil families $100
In loving memory of our daughter Tracy, deeply loved and forever missed. Frank & Nancy Pelczarski $100
In loving memory of Dorothy Cutler $25
For Big Chris and the TTN. We love you and miss you every day. Ian, Lyne, Olivia and Emma $500
Merry Christmas from Roxanne and Dave Billings $200
In memory of Mike Collins. Merry Christmas! From Mr. & Mrs. Thomas D. Collins $250
From Joe, Mary & Chris P. — to make Christmas joyous for others. From PGA $100
In loving memory of “LeeBaby” who loved the season’s warmth & meaning. From PGA $100
In loving memory of Matt S. — this star shone bright and went to heaven. From PGA $25
To celebrate John Kallander “Super Sub” & joyful work with children. From PGA $25
In memory of my sweet and witty husband, Arthur. From Judy Lange $100
From Bill & Pat Frangillo. $50
From Steve & Martie $25
In loving memory of my wonderful husband, Bill! Merry Christmas from June Pickens & Family $100
In loving memory of our Uncle, Joe Gallagher from the Loughlin Family $25
To the ones no longer with us $25
In memory of Jean B. Ritzenthaler, beloved mother/grandmother. Forever in our hearts. From John and Pat (Ritzenthaler) Cass and family $50
With thanks to the person(s) who returned a ladies pocketbook to CVS on Mammoth Rd. $25
In memory of loved ones from Michael & Diana Driscoll $50
In memory Les and Kevin $100
Happy and peaceful holidays and beyond. From Jim & Jane Toohey $750
Thanks for your help Al, much appreciated, Claire $100
“In memory of Louie and Sally Baroody. Al and Peg Kalinski” $100
Merry Christmas and a Blessed, Healthy New Year! From Philoptochos Assumption Church $500
In loving memory of family and friends no longer with us. Miss you. C Fish $100
Health and happiness to all! Doug & Marsha Glance $25
In loving memory of Peter R. Pollock $100
In loving memory of Earl & Dorothy Hooper $100
Merry Christmas — Bob & Catherine Leuchs $100
In loving memory of our parents- Bob and Charlotte Shea, Louis & Lillian Huard, we miss you. Donated by Don & Judy Huard $30
In memory of: Collette Poirier, Lynne Hartshorn, Louise & Tom Kolbe, and Ben Lynn. Donated by Alpha Preceptor Chapter/Beta Sigma Phi $400
Anonymous $250
For ‘Siggy’ from Charlie, Joey, Milo, and PopPop $1,200
From Chestnut Family Dental $1,000
Anonymous $7,500
In memory of Mike Ryan and Bill Conway $1,000
In loving memory of Kim. Merry Christmas! Donna & Andy Hartery $125
Total to date $78,563