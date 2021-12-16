Santa Fund -- Chestnut Famiy Dental

Drs. James DeLeo and Daphnie Mercado of Chestnut Family Dental in Manchester are today’s featured Santa Fund donors.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Thursday, Dec. 16

In memory of Marty and Margaret Loughlin. From Jan and Marsha $25

In loving memory of Herb Salls $50

In loving memory of Tom, Jeannette, Mary and Daniel Fleming from Carol Salls $50

In memory of Shaun from “Mouse” donated by Shane McGrath $10

In memory of “Chef Mike” Holfeder/MST $30

In loving memory of our son Angelo Kapos — may his memory be eternal. Donated by Peter & Michelle Kapos $100

In loving memory of my parents John and Lou Grady, Love Colleen $100

In loving memory of family & friends, & in lieu of Christmas cards, love, Colleen $100

Holiday Greetings to all. From Ken and Nicole Grinnell $100

In loving memory of Wayne Johnson, from Mary Johnson and family $100

On behalf of the employees at JCM Management Company, Inc. $1,000

Blessed & thankful for our 8 wonderful grandchildren B, M, M, C, S, C, H, M — Rich & Diane Hebert $50

Anonymous $100

In memory of my husband Roger, daughter Donna, and son David. Love Mom. Donated Irene Cassidy $100

Anonymous $200

Merry Christmas from the Cote’s of Salem. $200

In loving memory of Rebecca Lolicata. Love Matt and Dad $50

In loving memory of Tom, Dorothy, and Fred Lolicata. $50

In honor of Gary’s speedy and complete recovery. $3,000

From the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund $1,000

So very thankful for the joy Clara and Libby bring to our lives. $300

TOTAL TO DATE: $91,403