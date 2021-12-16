Santa Fund donors for Dec. 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Drs. James DeLeo and Daphnie Mercado of Chestnut Family Dental in Manchester are today’s featured Santa Fund donors. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 16In memory of Marty and Margaret Loughlin. From Jan and Marsha $25In loving memory of Herb Salls $50In loving memory of Tom, Jeannette, Mary and Daniel Fleming from Carol Salls $50In memory of Shaun from “Mouse” donated by Shane McGrath $10In memory of “Chef Mike” Holfeder/MST $30In loving memory of our son Angelo Kapos — may his memory be eternal. Donated by Peter & Michelle Kapos $100In loving memory of my parents John and Lou Grady, Love Colleen $100In loving memory of family & friends, & in lieu of Christmas cards, love, Colleen $100Holiday Greetings to all. From Ken and Nicole Grinnell $100In loving memory of Wayne Johnson, from Mary Johnson and family $100On behalf of the employees at JCM Management Company, Inc. $1,000Blessed & thankful for our 8 wonderful grandchildren B, M, M, C, S, C, H, M — Rich & Diane Hebert $50Anonymous $100In memory of my husband Roger, daughter Donna, and son David. Love Mom. Donated Irene Cassidy $100Anonymous $200Merry Christmas from the Cote’s of Salem. $200In loving memory of Rebecca Lolicata. Love Matt and Dad $50In loving memory of Tom, Dorothy, and Fred Lolicata. $50In honor of Gary’s speedy and complete recovery. $3,000From the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund $1,000So very thankful for the joy Clara and Libby bring to our lives. $300TOTAL TO DATE: $91,403 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY CLICK HERE TO GIVE Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles67 cats rescued from 'overrun' home after homeowner accidentally shot and wounded himselfSaint Anselm College rape trial goes to juryDeveloper has new partner, plan for Balsams projectPolice arrest five for reckless operation of motorcycles in downtown ManchesterTwin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killedFinalized EFA rules anger special educatorsFreezing rain leads to over 50 crashesOn 'Face the Nation,' Gov. Sununu likens mask mandate to time in 'penalty box'Transportation Sec. Buttigieg in N.H. Monday to cheer Manchester's development grant, commuter rail potential8-story apartment building gets zoning variances in Manchester Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsManchester Christmas Parade, pre-holiday scenesAndrade KOs Quigley to retain WBO middleweight title