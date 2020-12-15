Wednesday, Dec. 16
In loving memory of our son, James Harnden, 1977-2010. Forever in our hearts. Denise and Stuart Harnden $200.00
In memory of my brother RICHARD PRIBYL from Susan and Bob Webber $200.00
In loving memory of Rebecca Lolicata. Love Matt and Dad $100.00
In honor of our parents. By Diane & Tony Antonico $100.00
Merry Christmas! In loving memory of Nick and Mary Spiro $75.00
In loving gratitude for our beautiful grandchildren, Lilliana, Eoin, and Emmett. Love, KataG $100.00
Anonymous $1,000.00
Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth J Grassett $25.00
Merry Christmas!! $50.00
In memory of Horst, Guertler, Burkardt and Gartland families. From Hanni Gartland $100.00
Anonymous $50.00
Merry Christmas from the St. George Greek Orthodox Youth Association (GOYA)! $100.00
12/18/2007 In memory of the love of my life, Larry Deshaies. Miss you still. Mandy $25.00
Merry Christmas in Heaven Russ . Love and miss you forever. XXOO Heidi $100.00
Anonymous $750.00
Doing what we can to help those in need, Frank & Lu Goodall $100.00
Merry Christmas from the O’Briens $100.00
In memory of Michelle and Wendy from the family $100.00
In memory of my son Richard Danforth and Brother John Hamel. From Joan E Faucette $10.00
In loving memory of Donald Boilard. Your light will shine forever. Love, Pauline and Nancy $150.00
In memory of Doris C. Anderson from K. Hartnett $20.00
In memory of the Eddinger and Croteau family. From Jim and Charlotte $25.00
To help other kids to have a Merry Christmas. Love from Charli and Codi $100.00
Total to date: $133,101.72