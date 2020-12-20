Sunday, December 20
In loving memory of my beautiful niece Alison. $50.00
In loving memory of a dear friend Katy Blecatis Erstine $50.00
From the Santa Fund Virtual Basket Auction $1,960.00
For all our children and grandchildren $500.00
In lieu of Gagne family Yankee Swap. From Dennis and Betty Gagne $50.00
Helping to Spread Christmas Cheer! From Gerald, Sandra and Lucas $105.00
In loving memory of my “Dad” Bert Sauvageau & Memere & Pepere Ducharme, So Blessed to have had Special, Holiday times together with lots of laughs! Miss you... str $50.00
Herb & Martha....xoxo #3 $200.00
Wishing you and your family health and happiness this coming year. Happy holidays from the City of Manchester, Assessor’s office. $100.00
In honor of the UL night crew. Never a dull moment! $75.00
In memory of Bryce and his Dad. $100.00
To the UL nightsiders: Thanks for putting the “fun” back in “work” every day! $50.00
Wishing all a very Merry Christmas. From Scott and Karen Taylor $500.00
From Longmeadow Ladies Circle $50.00
In loving memory of my husband,Ernie, and all the Gleason/Dubois families. From Mary Gleason $100.00
In loving memory of our deceased Metivier & Lacaillade family members. Merry Christmas from Bill, Denise, Bryan & Sarah $50.00
In honor of our parents. $100.00
To continue to help the families and children in need within our community — Erik, Kristen and Jayden Lesniak $25.00
In loving memory of all the Gleason, Fifield and Dubois families. Michael and Barbara $100.00
In loving memory of my mother Irene Egan. Forever in our hearts. Je t’aime toujours. Joyeux Noel. $150.00
Anonymous $50.00
Anonymous $10.00
In memory of Swede $100.00
In loving memory of our grandma, Marge Grady. Always in our hearts. Tim, Katelyn, Robbie and Grady $25.00
Remembering Carol Stevens. Merry Christmas with love. Katelyn and Grady (grandchildren) and Jack, Jim, Karen, Tim and Robbie $25.00
In lieu of christmas cards and in memory of our parents (Janet & Ernest Bouchard and Pauline & George Grant) Merry Christmas!
From Tom and Deb Grant $50.00
Kelley & Steven Small $100.00
With hope for peace on earth in our lifetime, and the end of Covid-19. $100.00
There is nothing more powerful than The Truth $206.00
In loving memory of Raymond J. and Catherine D. Ayotte. May 2021 be a year of hope, recovery and gratitude. Bernie and Kathleen Wagner $100.00
Anonymous $20.00
In memory of Signe McQuaid, a wonderful person. From Marlene Utz $100.00
Anonymous $200.00
In loving memory of Edith L Bishop $250.00
In loving memory of Debra Kelley from Lois and Paul Nickerson $100.00
In loving memory of Mike Collins from the Collins Family $300.00
Anonymous $100.00
From Charles and Marian Desrochers $50.00
In memory of three loved ones that we lost this year; Ann Chase, Margaret Doyle, Lorraine Micucci. May they rest in peace. From Joan & Jim Connolly $100.00
In memory of Susan 12/31/2014. For the kids because she loved them all. From Dan, Ryan and Dewey $500.00
In memory of the Bessey, Clark, and Willmott Families $200.00
In memory of Louis A Hubert and Thomas A Bulcroft Sr $25.00
In loving memory of Dennis and Virginia Coughlin, Bobby and Jenn. Miss You! Jody $100.00
In loving memory of Anne & Joseph Gladysz and Paul & Margaret Wilmot. Love, Robert & Cathi $100.00
In loving memory of Karen S Plumer from Langdon Plumer $50.00
In loving memory of Larry E Ierardi from his wife Jo $50.00
In memory of our parents Barbara & Bill Smyrl and our sister Donna Soucy and others who have left us. From Lynda, Patti and Cyndi $25.00
In loving memory of Gregory K Hudson from his mom and dad $25.00
Roll Tide! $250.00
In memory of the Conneally and Hynes families from John Hynes $100.00
In loving memory of William Bolos, a dear husband, father & grandfather. From the Bolos family $50.00
In memory of Nina $200.00
Merry Christmas and Healthy New Year from C&R $50.00
In memory of Paul, Lorraine, Mom, Dad and Stan. We miss you! From Mark and Linda $100.00
In loving memory of my husband Chet Swiesz. Miss you, Brenda $100.00
In gratitude of the amazing staff at the Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center. From the Family of Phil Brien $100.00
In memory of Henry B Trachy $100.00
In loving memory of Terry Ray Bernier. From Janet and Mike Roche $25.00
In memory of Dolores and Collette. From Leo J Grenon $100.00
In loving memory of our parents, Roland & Lucille Chouinard and Harris & Evelyn Mallory. From Jim and Claudette Mallory $200.00
In loving memory of my son Ryan James Huot. Love Dad and all your family and friends $20.00
From Amber UL Associates $1,500.00
In loving memory of our daughter Kimberly Herod, our Christmas Angel. Miss you every day — Love Mom and Dad $50.00
In loving memory of my husband Reed and Pat and Bill Olesen, my mom and dad. $100.00
In memory of the Dumas & Chamberland families $100.00
Given in memory of Arthur L Wyman by friends Ed “Lucky 6’s” and Sandy Renn, in-laws Marion and Richard Hazelton and Arthur’s family Kenneth, Russell and D.W. $306.60
Anonymous $50.00
Anonymous $100.00
In memory of Stan & Irene Ziemba and Al (Skeets) & Mary Malfait. From Pat and Rich Ziemba $50.00
In loving memory of our 3 goldens; Elsa, Sasha and Oliver. From Mom and Dad $100.00
In memory of Paul MacDonald from Charry $100.00
In loving memory of my husband Lou Lafond from Connie $100.00
In loving memory of my husband Joe a loving Dad and Papa to Jason, Holly, Sebastian, Kaylie and Cora. In our thoughts always. Love, Charlotte $50.00
In honor of Barbara & Andy Roorda, who give of themselves to so many. From Rachel Kuehne $50.00
Total to date: $151,854.32