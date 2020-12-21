Monday, Dec. 21
Merry Christmas from Hank and Nancy $100.00
In loving memory of Dennis and Connie. We miss you and love you. From Mom & Dad, Barbara & Diane family $100.00
Merry Christmas $50.00
In memory of my loving wife Ada and in lieu of Christmas cards $200.00
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays $100.00
From E.L. and N.M. Obermiller $25.00
Merry Christmas Brittani, James, Avery, John & Brinn $50.00
In memory of Mumsy and Dad $3,000.00
Anonymous $50.00
In memory of Grace Chartrand. A wonderful mentor and friend. From the Baroody Family $100.00
Merry Christmas from S, S, K, S $100.00
In loving memory of our youngest son Erik C who passed at age 24 many years ago. From June and Charles Marshall $50.00
In loving memory of our son, Eric Gunnar Richardson. From Mom and Dad $200.00
In loving memory of Chrisanthe S. Tambouris. From Chris and Helen $500.00
In loving memory of my dear husband, Dan. Always loving you and miss you so much. Love Cindy $50.00
Wishes for a happy holiday season. From Deems and Jill Buell $75.00
In memory of Bill and Pat Adams. From RGB $200.00
From Catholic Medical Center $3,000.00
Anonymous $20.00
Helping those in need in loving memory of Ralph and Rick. From the Compagna Family $1,000.00
In memory of my husband. Miss you every day “Bill” from Jackie $50.00
Remembering “G” and Aunt Donna. Love, Anna & Payton $100.00
Anonymous $200.00
In loving memory of my husband John A Velosky. Love, Terry $25.00
To help bring a smile for this holiday season. Merry Christmas from Betterforms Design & Printing Services — Charlie Wroblewski $500.00
In loving memory of our parents: John, Elizabeth, Peter, and Mary from John and Marion Kruse $40.00
In loving memory of my mom Jeanne Gourde from Connie $100.00
Remembering Joe Armbruster, an officer and a gentleman – A. $100.00
Remembering my parents Stefan and Anna Benyo and Pop. Stellar examples of humility, kindness and love – Anita $100.00
How could we ever forget our good friend, Mary Healey, and her smart funny self. From Sandy and Anita $50.00
In memory of John and Jean Ritzenthaler, beloved parents and grandparents. Forever in our hearts. Love, John & Pat (Ritzenthaler) Cass and Family $50.00
In memory of Margaret S. Cass, beloved mother and grandmother. Forever in our hearts. Love, John & Pat Cass and Family $50.00
From Jessica, Jason, Levi, Lily & Simon. Putting Christ in Christmas $100.00
In loving memory of “Lee Baby” who loved the magic of Christmas $100.00
From Joe, Mary & Chris P for others to be blessed at Christmas $100.00
In loving memory of Matt P. who left many beautiful memories from PGA $25.00
In honor of John Kallander “Super Sub” Always enjoyed the kids. From PGA $25.00
In loving memory of our parents: Jeremiah & Mary Cronin, Charles F Giacoumis, Chris & Effie Tassie, Brothers Stanley & Jerry, Felix & Me Me, cousin Ted and dear friends “B.I.” Armand and Jan. Love the Giacoumis family $25.00
Happy birthday Jesus! Brady Cronin, Ava, Cason, Elizabeth and Maggie $25.00
To our military troops, M.P.D., M.F.D. Thank you for keeping us safe. From Frank and Joanne $25.00
Total to date: $162,614.32