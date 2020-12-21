Santa Fund: St. George Cathedral

Today’s featured Santa Fund donor is St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In this photo from 2019, George Copadis, president of the board of directors at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, presents a donation to Stephanie Baxter of the Union Leader. How funds were raised: In lieu of Glendi, we had several drive-thru Taste of Glendi events and are donating a portion of those funds raised. Reason for giving: During these unprecedented, challenging times the St. George Cathedral Board of Directors is pleased to present this check for $1,000.00 to assist our most needy citizens. Our thanks to the Union Leader for continuing this most worthy tradition for the past 61 years.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/file

Monday, Dec. 21

Merry Christmas from Hank and Nancy $100.00

In loving memory of Dennis and Connie. We miss you and love you. From Mom & Dad, Barbara & Diane family $100.00

Merry Christmas $50.00

In memory of my loving wife Ada and in lieu of Christmas cards $200.00

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays $100.00

From E.L. and N.M. Obermiller $25.00

Merry Christmas Brittani, James, Avery, John & Brinn $50.00

In memory of Mumsy and Dad $3,000.00

Anonymous $50.00

In memory of Grace Chartrand. A wonderful mentor and friend. From the Baroody Family $100.00

Merry Christmas from S, S, K, S $100.00

In loving memory of our youngest son Erik C who passed at age 24 many years ago. From June and Charles Marshall $50.00

In loving memory of our son, Eric Gunnar Richardson. From Mom and Dad $200.00

In loving memory of Chrisanthe S. Tambouris. From Chris and Helen $500.00

In loving memory of my dear husband, Dan. Always loving you and miss you so much. Love Cindy $50.00

Wishes for a happy holiday season. From Deems and Jill Buell $75.00

In memory of Bill and Pat Adams. From RGB $200.00

From Catholic Medical Center $3,000.00

Anonymous $20.00

Helping those in need in loving memory of Ralph and Rick. From the Compagna Family $1,000.00

In memory of my husband. Miss you every day “Bill” from Jackie $50.00

Remembering “G” and Aunt Donna. Love, Anna & Payton $100.00

Anonymous $200.00

In loving memory of my husband John A Velosky. Love, Terry $25.00

To help bring a smile for this holiday season. Merry Christmas from Betterforms Design & Printing Services — Charlie Wroblewski $500.00

In loving memory of our parents: John, Elizabeth, Peter, and Mary from John and Marion Kruse $40.00

In loving memory of my mom Jeanne Gourde from Connie $100.00

Remembering Joe Armbruster, an officer and a gentleman – A. $100.00

Remembering my parents Stefan and Anna Benyo and Pop. Stellar examples of humility, kindness and love – Anita $100.00

How could we ever forget our good friend, Mary Healey, and her smart funny self. From Sandy and Anita $50.00

In memory of John and Jean Ritzenthaler, beloved parents and grandparents. Forever in our hearts. Love, John & Pat (Ritzenthaler) Cass and Family $50.00

In memory of Margaret S. Cass, beloved mother and grandmother. Forever in our hearts. Love, John & Pat Cass and Family $50.00

From Jessica, Jason, Levi, Lily & Simon. Putting Christ in Christmas $100.00

In loving memory of “Lee Baby” who loved the magic of Christmas $100.00

From Joe, Mary & Chris P for others to be blessed at Christmas $100.00

In loving memory of Matt P. who left many beautiful memories from PGA $25.00

In honor of John Kallander “Super Sub” Always enjoyed the kids. From PGA $25.00

In loving memory of our parents: Jeremiah & Mary Cronin, Charles F Giacoumis, Chris & Effie Tassie, Brothers Stanley & Jerry, Felix & Me Me, cousin Ted and dear friends “B.I.” Armand and Jan. Love the Giacoumis family $25.00

Happy birthday Jesus! Brady Cronin, Ava, Cason, Elizabeth and Maggie $25.00

To our military troops, M.P.D., M.F.D. Thank you for keeping us safe. From Frank and Joanne $25.00

Total to date: $162,614.32

