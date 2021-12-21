Santa Fund -- Ward Law Group

John Ward, Kathy Grande, Michelle Lindbom, Stacey Raven, Tom Colantuono and Kayla Malaquias gather next to the Christmas tree at Ward Law Group for their annual Union Leader Santa Fund donation.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

From Bob & Liz Ambrose — Happy holidays $200

In loving memory of my mother Irene Egan. Forever in our hearts. Je t’aime toujours. $100

For Mom and Dad from the Parker family $100

From Amber UL Associates LLC $1,250

In memory of loved ones. (Anonymous) $150

In memory of my Mom and Dad and my Newfies. Donated by Joanne $100

Donated by Richard B and Ruth A Pingree Rev Trust $50

In loving memory of our parents, Lou and Germaine Michaud & Harold and Louise Madden. $100

In memory of Madeline & John Evans, we miss you. $25

Donated by Muriel L Bouchard $100

Currier Family Linda, Andrew, Roy, Megan, Bridget, and Roy III $500

In memory of my grandson Steven Swenson $15

In honor of Coach Schubert, Judy Cooper. Loving memory of Dan Duval. Donated by Meg Garrity / Eternally Grateful $75

In loving memory of the Lauzon & Beaupre Family (Anonymous) $100

To Honor Alex $50

In memory of Connie Powers & Nancy Powers- Daniels $100

Please Accept this donation from the Ladies of St. Anne of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Manchester. Thank you for all that you do. God Bless! $100

Anonymous $50

Donated by Phil & Pam Smart. $300

In memory of Susan, She loved doggies but really loved kids 12/13/2014 $250

From Molly Susan Leach — born 11/15/2021 She loves everyone but hasn’t met a doggie $250

In memory of Dewey the dog — he loved kids but doggies more 5/25/2021 $250

“Thank you to all who serve us on all levels

(Anonymous)” $100

In memory of Carrie Lewandowski, Joan Martin, and David Foster. $200

In loving memory of Rick Cyr from his family $50

Anonymous $100

For those in need $50

Anonymous $100

Silent Basket Option $55

Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year to all our family and friends. Paul & Cathe Roche $100

In memory of Hollis Police Sgt. Barry D. Palmer. We miss you brother. $25

“Merry Christmas to Mom and Dad in Heaven And missing my Danielle every day. Love Jack” $100

Do not contact me for donations. I will contribute again in December, 2022. $50

“Prayers for a joyful Christmas and peaceful New Year, Bishop Paul & Karen Sobiechowski” $100

Christmas Blessings from the Holy Trinity Cathedral Cake and Coffee Club $150

In memory of France and Ronald Boutin $250

In Loving Memory of our Daughter Diane Provost, M & P Lavigne $50

Remembering and Missing my Mom Diane Provost. Love Shaun $50

ImSanta.Org In memory of Santa Dick Marshall, the true Santa Claus. His legacy lives on. $250

In memory of my soulmate Russ in heaven. All he asked for a Christmas gift each year was a donation to be made to the Salvation Army… XxooHeidi $100

Anonymous $250

Merry Christmas from Samuel, Theresa, Evan and Jaxon Kelso & Cora and Erica Zeuge $200

Lance and Deb Turgeon — Merry Christmas to all! $100

In Memory of Peter Favreau $100

Merry Christmas Mark Love Nana and Gump $25

Merry Christmas Joe Love Nana and Bup $25

“We wish everyone great Christmas Joy. John and Joan Marcotte” $100

In loving memory of my husband, MGB, who loved this time of the year. Elaine $100

In loving memory of my parents, brother Bobby and niece Jenn. Jody $100

Merry Christmas to Erik, Max, and Jakob from Grandma Jo Dufort $100

Santa Fund online Auction Gnome Basket $60

In memory , Carolee and Howard Hurd $50

In Memory of the love of my life, Larry Deshaies, met 9/27/80, married 7/26/81, passed 12/18/2007. $50

In memory of our Moms — Dorothy Strait and Gladys Brpwn $100

Dave & Donna DesRuisseaux, in honor of Captain Steve DesRuisseaux for the fire victims of Dutton St $50

In memory of Dace, Lenny, and all devoted Red Sox fans that we lost this year. $125

“In loving memory of Katie Haselton. Love Gene and Michael” $100

“In loving memory of Louis and Jeannette Haselton. From Gene and Michael” $100

In loving memory of our wonderful grandparents Armand, Irene, Jim, Jane, And David. Merry Christmas. Allison and Zach $100

Merry Christmas $25

Donated by Jacquelyn Ruonala $100

Anonymous $100

Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Manchester Employees $400

“In memory of Henry “Hank” Plaza Jeff & Matt $100

In loving memory of our aunt Esther Theodore. She is the Queen of Pine Island. From Brenda & Joe $25

Total to date: $118,538