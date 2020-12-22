Tuesday, Dec. 22
Alicia Amaral, Juna Financial Solutions $100.00
Dear Dziadzui, Thinking of you with love this Christmas and everyday. Gary, Pat, Kristen and Caroline $25.00
Merry Christmas to my grandsons, Erik, Max, and Jakob Radermacher. Love you always, Grandma Jo Dufort $100.00
Anonymous $250.00
Blessings to all this Christmas and always! From Deb and Mike Ahl $50.00
In memory of our parents, Don & Vie Girard, Dick Trippiedi and Charlotte Paris. Merry Christmas. We miss you. Love Janice and Joel $50.00
In loving memory of Eddie & Cellie Ameen $50.00
In the name of Jesus $100.00
Anonymous $100.00
For my granddaughter Cora $100.00
In Memory of Sue Bagley. Love, Sherry & Bob $50.00
In Memory of Jean & Ed Moulton. Love, Bob & Sherry $50.00
In memory of my Mom & Dad, Ed & Jean Moulton. Angels on my shoulder. Love, Ellen $50.00
Anonymous $100.00
Anonymous $50.00
So very blessed to have our health and five beautiful grandchildren. Merry Christmas! $100.00
In appreciation for our 6 wonderful grandchildren. RL & SL $100.00
Anonymous $35.00
In loving memory of our parents, Herbert and Norma Oxley and Rosalyn Howard. From Dan & Marilyn $100.00
In loving memory of Grammy and Grampy Ski and Grampy Soucy. Love, Leo $25.00
In memory of Marie and Emile Durette, Kathleen and Charles Cote, and Maurice and Cecelia Olivier $100.00
In memory of Snorri Thorfinnsson, Vineland, Cindy Chapman, East Sandwich School, Patricia E Holmes, Campton $100.00
In memory of Jack Noga from Barbara $100.00
Anonymous $100.00
Anonymous $25.00
Mama Mia Anita aka Jenny Fields, Happy Ho Ho and a very Merry Krimble from B, K, Max, Tessa and Sammy $100.00
Total to date: $164,724.32